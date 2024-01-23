Universities to collaborate on climate change initiative

Two Scottish universities are working together on a new initiative to help the country tackle climate change.

The Scotland Beyond Net Zero initiative will bring together experts from the universities of Edinburgh and Glasgow.

It aims to combine expertise and provide governments with data and policy recommendations.

The project will be launched at an event at Dynamic Earth in Edinburgh, with Net Zero Secretary Mairi McAllan among those attending.

Professor Sir Peter Mathieson, principal of Edinburgh University, said: “Climate change is arguably the greatest global challenge of our time.

“We need co-ordinated action to harness our combined strengths.

“To support Scotland’s transition to net zero, it is vital that we go further and faster together.”

Professor Sir Anton Muscatelli, principal of Glasgow University, said: “The climate emergency demands that all of us – academia, business, government and third sector organisations – step up our efforts to work more closely together.

Humza Yousaf said universities had a “vital” role to play in the transition to net zero.

The First Minister said: “I commend the leadership shown by the universities of Edinburgh and Glasgow in launching this initiative and I welcome the collaborative approach taken by the universities and partners across the country who will shape the development of Scotland Beyond Net Zero in the months ahead.”