Ministers urged to widen criteria for proposed mental health debt pause

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Ministers urged to widen criteria for proposed mental health debt pause

By Press Association
The Scottish Government is being urged to widen the criteria for a new debt moratorium scheme for those with mental health problems. (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
The Scottish Government is being urged to widen the criteria for a new debt moratorium scheme for those with mental health problems. (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Ministers are being urged to extend the eligibility criteria for those who can apply for a new mental health moratorium for debts.

Legislation being brought forward by the Scottish Government proposes such a measure to provide those in debt who are suffering from serious mental ill health with “breathing space from creditor action” so they can focus on their treatment and recovery.

The measure is included in the Bankruptcy and Diligence (Scotland) Bill, which is currently before Holyrood.

But MSPs on the Economy and Fair Work Committee, who have been scrutinising the proposals said, as it stands, only those receiving compulsory mental health treatment would be eligible for the moratorium.

This, they said, “does not reflect the severity of the issues faced by those with serious mental health issues and debt problems”, with the MSPs calling on ministers to widen the eligibility criteria so more people could access “much needed support”.

Their report also noted that the criteria for a similar debt respite scheme in England and Wales is wider, with anyone receiving mental health crisis treatment eligible to apply.

While the number of people who might benefit from the proposed mental health moratorium will not be known until the details of the scheme are finalised, papers from the Scottish Government have suggested that between 200 and 500 people a year could apply for such assistance.

The committee also complained that when the legislation was introduced there was “very little” information included about how the new moratorium would work.

Claire Baker said MSPs were concerned over the ‘narrow criteria’ (Scottish Parliament/PA)

While further detail was later revealed in the Government’s consultations, the committee said by this time they were already taking evidence on the legislation.

Stressing it is “imperative that sufficient time” is available to scrutinise how the moratorium will work in practice, the committee said the Government must give early sight of the regulations that will underpin it.

With the committee having endorsed the general principles of the Bill, convener Claire Baker stressed MSPs  were “broadly supportive” of the legislation.

She added: “The idea of a mental health moratorium will be very helpful to those who need it.

“However, we are concerned that the proposed narrow criteria will mean this Bill does not help enough people, and the Bill should be looked at again with this in mind.

“We are calling on the Scottish Government to extend the criteria to allow more people experiencing a mental health crisis to lean on this support.

“Experts suggested various alternative approaches, and we hope the Government will listen to their views.”

With ministers having indicated they will bring forward draft regulations for a moratorium, Ms Baker added: “It is vital that the committee has a chance to scrutinise these regulations before the Bill is passed, so that the detail of these proposals can be fully examined.”

A spokesman for the Scottish Government said: “Ministers thank the Committee for its consideration of the Bill at stage one.

“A full response to the findings in the report will be provided in due course.”