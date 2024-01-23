Australia, UK and US pact is threat to regional stability, warns Chinese envoy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Australia, UK and US pact is threat to regional stability, warns Chinese envoy

By Press Association
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and US President Joe Biden discuss the Aukus pact (PA)
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and US President Joe Biden discuss the Aukus pact (PA)

The Aukus security pact involving Australia, the UK and US endangers stability in the Pacific, China’s ambassador to the UK has warned.

The deal involves the development of a new generation of nuclear-powered submarines for Australia in response to China’s rise as a military and economic force in the region.

Ambassador Zheng Zeguang said blocs such as Aukus were “not conducive to regional stability”.

In a speech to the Asia House think tank in London, he said he hoped the UK would work with China to increase “mutual trust”.

Rishi Sunak visit to US
Rishi Sunak, Joe Biden and Anthony Albanese attend an Aukus event in San Diego in 2023 (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The UK-China relationship has deteriorated since the “golden era” when then prime minister David Cameron sought closer economic ties with Beijng.

Security concerns, disputes over the treatment of pro-democracy campaigners in Hong Kong and human rights abuses in China have all contributed to tensions.

But Mr Zheng said: “China follows a consistent policy towards the UK, continuing to seek a relationship based on mutual respect, non-interference in each other’s internal affairs and win-win co-operation.

“We see great potential in our bilateral economic, educational and cultural tourism co-operation.”

He said the “two countries should enhance understanding, avoid, misjudgment and misperception and increase mutual trust through dialogue”.

But he said China was “resolutely opposed” to “exclusive” blocs such as Aukus.

“Such blocs are not conducive to regional stability, and we only create division and friction.”

Mr Zheng also said China would do “whatever it takes to thwart any attempt for Taiwan independence and any interference from external forces”.

Earlier this month former prime minister and current Foreign Secretary Lord Cameron congratulated the pro-independence candidate Lai Ching-te on his victory in Taiwan’s presidential election

Mr Lai has vowed to safeguard the island’s de-facto independence from Beijing.

The UK does not recognise Taiwan as a state, and Lord Cameron said he hoped both sides in the dispute could “renew efforts to resolve differences peacefully through constructive dialogue, without the threat or use of force or coercion”.