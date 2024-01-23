London Mayor calls for total ban on machetes and zombie knives

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

London Mayor calls for total ban on machetes and zombie knives

By Press Association
London Mayor Sadiq Khan said current Government plans will leave loopholes that manufacturers could exploit (Joe Giddens/PA)
London Mayor Sadiq Khan said current Government plans will leave loopholes that manufacturers could exploit (Joe Giddens/PA)

Machetes and zombie knives should be completely banned in the UK, the Mayor of London said, as he called on the Government to speed up plans to curb availability of the weapons.

The Home Office said last summer that it would press ahead with plans to toughen up laws on these types of knives.

Mr Khan said a ban must be introduced quickly, with a complete bar on all machetes and zombie knives.

Current plans are for machetes with no practical use and certain types of zombie knives to be made illegal, while the maximum penalty for the importation, manufacturing, possession and sale of these weapons will be increased to two years.

The London Mayor said: “I’ve been mayor now for almost eight years, I’m now on my eighth Home Secretary.

“We’ve been hearing since 2016 their plans to make it more difficult to buy zombie knives and machetes. They’ve not done so.

“It’s more difficult for a teenager to buy a lottery ticket than to buy online a machete or a zombie knife.

“There can be no reason why anybody would have a machete in this country, we haven’t got forests like South America, there’s no justification or reason to have a zombie knife.”

Earlier this month, actor Idris Elba launched the Don’t Stop Your Future campaign, calling for an immediate ban on these knives.

According to the Telegraph, the Home Secretary is to fast-track plans to toughen up knife laws in response.

Sadiq Khan
Sadiq Khan has urged the Government to bring in a total ban on all machetes and zombie knives (Maja Smiejkowska/PA)

Mr Khan said: “What I’m saying to the Government is you should ban altogether machetes, there’s no reason to have a machete.

“I’ve been on police operations and we found hidden away these zombie knives and these huge machetes.

“The Government’s current plans are to only ban zombie knives if they’re bigger than eight inches, if they are serrated, or they have more than one hole, or they have more than one spike.

“Well, that will encourage manufacturers to make knives that aren’t caught by the ban.

“So what I’m saying to the Government is, firstly speed up this legislation and actually ban machetes and zombie knives.”

A Home office source said: “The Home Secretary requested a meeting over a fortnight ago in which he was hoping to discuss the Mayor’s record on knife crime. He looks forward to hearing how Sadiq plans to reverse the 40% increase in knife crime he has overseen in office.”