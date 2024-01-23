Sunak schedules debate for MPs – but no vote – after second strike on Houthis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sunak schedules debate for MPs – but no vote – after second strike on Houthis

By Press Association
Rishi Sunak was not setting up a vote for MPs
Rishi Sunak was not setting up a vote for MPs (Hannah McKay/PA)

Rishi Sunak has resisted calls to hold a vote on the air strikes on Houthi rebels after the Royal Air Force (RAF) joined a second bombing raid in Yemen.

The Prime Minister was instead allowing for a “general debate” on the military intervention to take place in the Commons on Wednesday.

Downing Street insisted that they were “acting in line with precedence” by not allowing MPs the chance to vote on whether they support the strikes or not.

Sir Ed Davey
Sir Ed Davey argues that a vote for MPs is ‘absolutely vital’ (James Manning/PA)

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey said holding a vote was “absolutely vital”, as he warned that MPs were being “bypassed” on military action.

Monday night’s air strikes against the Iran-backed militants were the second joint US-UK raid aimed at stopping the attacks on shipping vessels in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

Unlike after the first strikes earlier this month, however, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle were not told in advance that the RAF was taking part.

Mr Sunak took questions in the House on Tuesday and was scheduling a “general debate” for Wednesday that Downing Street anticipated would not be accompanied by a vote.

Seeking to justify the lack of a vote, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “It’s important that parliamentarians are able to have their say, but we are acting in line with precedence.

“The powers to make a decision on this action rest with the Prime Minister.

“There isn’t a requirement, and in line with previous strikes, we have not sought a parliamentary vote before acting.”

Mr Sunak first told a Cobra committee meeting including key ministers of the decision after a call with US President Joe Biden, No 10 set out.

Red Sea air strikes graphic
(PA Graphics)

The wider Cabinet, as well as Sir Keir and Sir Lindsay, were then “informed at the time of the strikes”, around 10pm.

Both Sir Keir and Sir Ed have backed the strikes on a case-by-case basis, but the Lib Dem leader has been demanding that MPs are given a vote.

Sir Ed argued that “it is absolutely vital that Parliament has an opportunity to have its say, via a debate and a vote”.

“It is deeply disappointing that elected representatives are being bypassed on an issue as important as military action,” he added.

Sir Lindsay said that the Commons must always be informed “at the earliest opportunity” about military action.

He told Sky News: “If this is continuous action, therefore quite rightly, the Government must inform the House and it must put a big debate on.

“The House matters to me, it matters to MPs, they are elected by our constituents. So, we need to hear it in the House ASAP.”