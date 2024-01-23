Deaths from coronary heart disease increase to highest total in eight years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Deaths from coronary heart disease increase to highest total in eight years

By Press Association
Scotland has seen a ‘gradual increase in the rate of deaths’ from coronary heart disease over the past four years, Public Health Scotland has warned (Jane Barlow/PA)
Deaths from coronary heart disease (CHD) have risen to the highest total for eight years, figures have showed.

The condition was a cause of death for 7,130 people in 2022, Public Health Scotland (PHS) data showed – the highest total since 2015.

The number of men who died as a result of the condition was higher than in 2013, the figures showed, with 4,369 fatalities amongst males in 2022 compared to 4,155 in 2013.

The incidence of coronary heart disease – a collective term which includes conditions such as heart attacks and angina as well as heart failure – also increased.

  • 4,369 male deaths
  • 2,761 female deaths

There were 18,567 cases recorded in 2022-23 – the highest since 2013-14 when the total was 18,937.

The figures were included in a report from PHS which warned: “Scotland has a high prevalence of the immediate risk factors associated with heart disease, such as smoking, obesity and high cholesterol.”

It stated that “whilst there has been a 14% reduction in deaths from coronary heart disease in Scotland over the last 10 years, there has been a gradual increase in the rate of deaths over the past four years”.

Stressing that treating and preventing heart disease is a “clinical priority for Scotland”, the report added that an estimated 7% of men and 4% of women are living with CHD.

Overall, the age and sex adjusted incidence rate for CHD has decreased by 11.9% from 391 per 100,000 population in 2013-14 to 344 per 100,000 population in 2022-23, the figures showed.

But the decline in incidence has “generally slowed in the last four years”, PHS said, adding that “incidence has actually increased in the last two years”.

The report also noted that, in 2022-23, incidence was 78% higher in the most deprived parts of Scotland than it was in the most affluent communities.

“Across all deprivation levels, there has been an increase in the incidence rate in the past two years,” it added.

Meanwhile, the overall incidence rate for heart failure has increased by 9.5%, going from 101 per 100,000 people in 2013-14 to 111 per 100,000 in 2022-23.

PHS said that the rate had “gradually increased” since 2014-15 before there was a “sharp decline in 2020-21”, although it said this was likely to be a consequence of the Covid pandemic.

The report added: “In 2022-23, the incidence rate for heart failure is the highest it has been in the past decade, especially for males in the 45-64 age range.”

Looking at heart attacks specifically, the report revealed the mortality rate for males in 2022 was similar to 2013.

That is despite the incidence rate for heart attacks falling by 8.9% from 238.7 per 100,000 of the population in 2013-14, to 217.6 in 2022-23.

The report also said the overall mortality rate for heart attacks had “decreased substantially over the last 10 years, falling by 6% from 84 per 100,000 population in 2013 to 79 in 2022”.

But it went on to state: “From 2014, however, there was a flattening in the rate of decline in the mortality rate of heart attacks followed by an increase since 2016.

“In 2022, the mortality rate for males was similar to the rate in 2013.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “We welcome the news that the rate of new cases of coronary heart disease has fallen by 12% over the last decade.

“However, we recognise the gradual increase in the rate of deaths over the past four years.

“Our heart disease action plan sets out our priorities and actions to minimise preventable heart disease and ensure that people with suspected heart disease have timely and equitable access to diagnosis, treatment and care.”