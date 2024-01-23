Sarwar: Inherent double standard exists in politicians’ view of Muslims

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sarwar: Inherent double standard exists in politicians’ view of Muslims

By Press Association
Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar backed comments made by the First Minister (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar backed comments made by the First Minister (Andrew Milligan/PA)

An “inherent double standard” exists in the way politicians view Muslims, Anas Sarwar has said.

The Scottish Labour leader addressed the “disproportionate slaughter” happening to citizens in Gaza amid an ongoing war between Israel and Hamas.

Mr Sarwar became the first political leader of Muslim faith when he was chosen as Scottish Labour leader in 2021.

His father, born in Pakistan, was the UK’s first Muslim MP.

The Scottish Labour leader has previously spoken about the Islamophobia he experienced growing up in Glasgow, including receiving death threats towards his family during his father’s time in politics.

Speaking during a visit to Alstom Transport Service Traincare rail maintenance depot, in Polmadie, Glasgow, Mr Sarwar described experiencing a “hostile environment” growing up following the 9/11 attacks.

And he has now had his say on comments made by First Minister Humza Yousaf, who has in-laws in Gaza, who said at the weekend that Muslim and Palestinian blood is viewed as “very cheap” by politicians across the world.

Mr Sarwar told the PA news agency: “When I was growing up, we had of course the horrific time of 9/11, 7/7.

“You then had the war on terror, you had the war in Iraq. It was, at times, what felt like a hostile environment for young Muslims across the country.

Anas Sarwar visit to rail depot
Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar visited Alstom Transport Service Traincare rail maintenance depot, in Polmadie, Glasgow (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“I think that’s helped shape a lot of people’s politics, a lot of people’s views.”

He added: “My fear with this ongoing situation in the Middle East – the completely desperate situation in Gaza where there’s the disproportionate slaughter of innocent women and children – there will be lots of people right across the world, particularly young Muslims, that will look at it and think there is an inherent double standard in our international politics where sadly every life doesn’t seem as equal.

“Ultimately, we will not see peace within Israel and Gaza, globally, if every life isn’t seen as equal, and that means every Palestinian life, Israeli life, every Muslim and Jewish life.”

Mr Yousaf told the BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg programme that “with a shadow of a doubt” a different value was placed on the lives of Muslims and Palestinians.

“You take to anybody who is Palestinian, people in the Muslim community, they feel that the Palestinian blood is very cheap,” he added.