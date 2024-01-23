Calls for zombie knives, machetes and other ‘weapons of war’ to be banned

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Calls for zombie knives, machetes and other ‘weapons of war’ to be banned

By Press Association
Labour MP Helen Hayes makes urgent call for zombie knives, Rambo knives, machetes and ninja swords to be banned in the UK (Andrew Matthews/PA Images)
Zombie knives, machetes and other “weapons of war” would be banned in a bid to protect youngsters under a proposed law tabled in the House of Commons.

Labour MP Helen Hayes said knife crime has had an “absolutely devastating impact” on families and communities in her constituency of Dulwich and West Norwood.

Ms Hayes said her Offensive Weapons Bill would extend to all zombie knives, “Rambo”-style knives, machetes and ninja swords and cover the sale, marketing and possession of these weapons.

She added that a licencing scheme with “rigorous age verification” could be set up to approve legitimate purchases.

Labour MP Helen Hayes said knife crime has had an ‘absolutely devastating impact’ on families and communities in her constituency of Dulwich and West Norwood (David Woolfall/UK Parliament/PA)

Ms Hayes was allowed to introduce her Bill to the Commons on Tuesday and asked for it to be considered further at second reading on February 23.

The Government put forward plans to ban some zombie-style knives in August last year, but Ms Hayes said this is “insufficient” because the ban does not cover all offensive weapons, such as swords.

Speaking in the Commons, Ms Hayes said: “Knife crime has an absolutely devastating impact on local communities as well as families. It takes away any sense of safety and security, makes young people afraid and traumatised, acts as a barrier to self belief, aspiration and engagement in education and learning.

“In August last year, I attended an end of summer celebration at a local youth centre, I watched young people perform songs, raps and poems they had written and produced themselves. There was nothing but love and support in the room as we celebrated everything they had achieved together.

“A few days later I met some of those same young people again nearby at a police line, watching as the body of a young man they knew was being removed from underneath a forensics tent after he had been fatally stabbed.

“We all felt utterly bleak, it seemed that all of the good work of the summer had been completely undone in that moment.”

She added: “The communities I represent, and communities across the country, cannot wait any longer. Young people are dying on our streets because in the words of the clinical director of emergency medicine at my local hospital ‘weapons of war’ are readily available to buy on the internet and have delivered to their doorsteps.

“The ban that the Government is proposing is insufficient, it is too narrow and it would leave the perpetrators of violence able to shift to a different weapon of choice, such as a sword.

“My ban would extend to all zombie knives, Rambo knives, machetes and ninja swords and it would cover the sale, marketing and possession of these weapons.

“There are very few legitimate reasons to have a hunting knife or a sword in London, or indeed any area of the country, and a licencing scheme with rigorous age verification could be introduced for any such legitimate purchases.

“This issue is urgent, no family should have to endure the pain of losing a young person with their whole lives ahead of them.”

Ms Hayes’s Bill is unlikely to become law in its current form due to a lack of parliamentary time.