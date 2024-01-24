Opponents of conversion therapy ban ‘peddling misinformation’, Green MSP claims

A Green MSP has accused opponents of a ban on conversion therapy of “peddling misinformation” and resorting to smears.

Maggie Chapman, the Scottish Green Party equalities spokesperson, spoke out after the Scottish Government launched a consultation on proposals to ban the practice – which sees people attempt to change or suppress the gender identity or sexual orientation of another person.

Ministers are seeking to criminalise such behaviour, although the Catholic Church in Scotland has warned such a law could have “chilling effect”.

Ms Chapman stated: “Since the consultation was launched we have seen many people responding in good faith, but, regrettably, we have also seen some MSPs and parts of the media peddling misinformation or resorting to the kind of smears and tropes that we would have hoped to see the back of a long time ago.”

Her comments came as Green councillor Blair Anderson, who was subjected to the practice, insisted politicians would be betraying “some of the most vulnerable people in the country” if they failed to back a ban.

"LGBT people are worthy of safety, love and respect just as who we are." – Blair Anderson

Conversion practices are cruel and harm those subjected to them.

Mr Anderson, a councillor in Glasgow, said: “I experienced so-called conversion therapy, and there was nothing remotely therapeutic about it. It was abuse.

“It should not have happened to me and I want a future where it is not allowed to happen to anyone else.”

The Greens noted that all five of the Holyrood parties had included a commitment to ending conversion therapy in their manifestos for the 2021 Scottish elections.

As a result, Mr Anderson said, “every MSP was elected on that basis”.

He added: “It’s a betrayal of some of the most vulnerable people in the country that some are now going back on their word and throwing LGBTQ+ people under the bus to stoke the culture war and win a few cheap votes.”

Mr Anderson continued: “The rights of LGBTQ+ people must not be used as a political football.

“Our MSPs have the opportunity to take a key step for equality and help to tackle some of the pain and prejudice that has caused so much harm and hurt.”

Scottish Green Party equalities spokesperson Maggie Chapman insisted a ban was ‘long overdue’ (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Meanwhile Ms Chapman added: “Conversion practices are wrong, and a ban is long overdue.

“It is impossible to change somebody’s sexuality or gender identity, and these practices have no place in modern Scotland.”

She argued that the proposed ban “should be a moment of consensus” with all MSPs having been “elected on a promise to introduce a ban on conversion practices”.

However, when the consultation was announced, a spokesperson for the Catholic Church in Scotland said ministers should not “criminalise mainstream, religious pastoral care, parental guidance and medical or other professional intervention relating to sexual orientation”.

The spokesperson added: “The worrying lack of clarity about what is meant by the term conversion practices could create a chilling effect and may criminalise advice or opinion given in good faith.”

The consultation runs until April 2 2024.