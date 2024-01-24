Government may have ‘unlawfully encouraged breaches of the law by farmers’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Government may have ‘unlawfully encouraged breaches of the law by farmers’

By Press Association
Nitrogen in fertiliser washes from fields into rivers and damages wildlife (Danny Lawson/PA)
Nitrogen in fertiliser washes from fields into rivers and damages wildlife (Danny Lawson/PA)

Government guidance to farmers on following water pollution regulations may be unlawful, the environment watchdog has said.

In response to a complaint by WWF and ClientEarth, the Office for Environmental Protection (OEP) said it “reads as an attempt to create an exemption from, or a defence to a breach of” regulations in the Farming Rules for Water.

Such a failure to uphold the law would be serious, the OEP said, and it has written to the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) asking it to update the guidance as soon as possible and not wait until September 2025 when it is next due for review.

The watchdog said it was holding off on an investigation until it receives Defra’s response.

It found the Environment Agency may also have broken the law by misapplying the legal test and failing to consult with Natural England before allowing farmers to spread a larger amount of nitrogen on their fields as fertiliser.

Nitrogen, a key element for plant growth, is spread on fields as fertiliser either artificially or via animal and human waste.

Crops only absorb around 20% of the nitrogen spread however, the OEP has previously said, with the rest washing off fields into rivers where it can fuel algal blooms that choke rivers by consuming the water’s oxygen.

Fertiliser use also produces a greenhouse gas that is 300 times more potent than carbon dioxide – nitrous oxide.

Kate Norgrove, executive director of advocacy and campaigns at WWF, said: “Our rivers and the precious wildlife that live in them are dying and the Government and the Environment Agency are letting it happen.

“Nitrogen pollution – in particular run-off from farming – is continuing to cause untold damage to our rivers, driving air pollution and releasing greenhouse gases into the atmosphere.

Algal bloom
Nitrogen can fuel algal blooms which can choke rivers and lakes by consuming the water’s oxygen (Liam McBurney/PA)

“To turn things around for England’s rivers, we now need urgent action and investment from Defra to support farmers to protect river health, and to hold those responsible for pollution to account.”

The OEP said it will continue to monitor the Environment Agency and has asked it for further details to make sure it complies with legal requirements.

WWF and ClientEarth said the OEP’s view was “largely welcome” but that they are disappointed the OEP has not asked the Environment Agency to intensify its enforcement against polluters.

Earlier this month, the OEP found that the Government was “largely off-track” on its environmental targets, which include ensuring clean and plentiful water, managing exposure to chemicals and pesticides minimising waste.

Defra has been contacted for comment.