Action needed to tackle ‘genuine threat’ of abuse of politicians, report says

By Press Association
Undated handout file photo issued by the Jo Cox Foundation of Jo Cox (Jo Cox Foundation/PA)
Action is needed to address the “genuine threat to democracy” posed by the intimidation and abuse of politicians, a new report has said.

A report by the Jo Cox Civility Commission, named after the MP murdered in 2016, has issued a roadmap of 28 recommendations that would make life safer for political representatives and candidates for office.

Recommendations include the implementation of a central unit to address the abuse and intimidation of all elected politicians, and impartial political and media literacy should be made a mandatory part of the school curriculum.

The report also calls on social media companies to offer additional support for candidates at election times about how to protect themselves on the platform and report abuse.

Sir David Amess death anniversary
Sir David Amess was stabbed to death while hosting a constituency surgery in October 2021 (Chris McAndrew/PA)

Further police checks at politicians’ homes and offices is also among the recommendations.

According to the commission, research has found 43% of Welsh MPs and Senedd Members have received a death threat, while almost 90% of female MSPs have feared for their safety since being elected.

Jacqui Smith, chair of the Jo Cox Foundation and former home secretary, said in a statement: “Abuse and intimidation of elected politicians is a genuine threat to democracy in this country and now is the time to act if we want to prevent elected representatives from stepping down and ensure a diverse and talented future pipeline of politicians.

“Two main refrains have come up repeatedly in our research: firstly, a lack of a central coordinating force at government level, and secondly, a lack of political education which leads to confusion, misunderstanding, and abuse.

“We are urging all those identified in the report as having a role to play – including central government, policing institutions, and social media firms – to adopt these recommendations so that we can make real change for the benefit of our democracy.”

Mrs Cox, a Labour MP, was murdered by a white supremacist in a terrorist attack.

Sir David Amess MP, a Conservative, was stabbed to death while hosting a constituency surgery in October 2021.

Former prime ministers Sir Tony Blair, Gordon Brown, Foreign Secretary Lord David Cameron and Theresa May have all given their backing to the report’s recommendations.

Sir Tony called the findings “a vital step forward”, adding: “Robust political debate is the cornerstone of a healthy democracy and is to be encouraged.

“Yet too often, our politics is dissolving into abuse, threats, and violence that only serve to undermine the democratic process.”

Lord Cameron said: “When Jo Cox was killed in 2016, it was while doing her job and serving her constituents.

“As Prime Minister at the time, the outpouring of love and grief for her was a testament to Jo’s life and values.

“It is important and right that The Jo Cox Foundation has led this Commission to show a way forward that makes our democracy safer and civil for those who are elected to represent us.”