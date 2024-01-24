Senior Tories publicly reject Sir Simon Clarke’s call to oust PM Sunak

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Senior Tories publicly reject Sir Simon Clarke’s call to oust PM Sunak

By Press Association
Sir Simon has called for Mr Sunak to go before the election (Danny Lawson/PA)
Sir Simon has called for Mr Sunak to go before the election (Danny Lawson/PA)

Senior Tories have warned against another round of damaging infighting after former Cabinet minister Sir Simon Clarke called for Rishi Sunak to be replaced as leader to avoid a Conservative “massacre” at the general election.

Former defence secretary Ben Wallace dismissed Sir Simon’s call to oust Mr Sunak, saying “division and another PM would lead to the certain loss of power”.

Mr Wallace was one of a series of current and former ministers who publicly rejected Sir Simon’s challenge to the Prime Minister’s authority as Tories rallied round Mr Sunak.

Writing in the Telegraph, former levelling up secretary Sir Simon insisted “extinction is a very real possibility” for the party if Mr Sunak leads it into the election this year.

“The unvarnished truth is that Rishi Sunak is leading the Conservatives into an election where we will be massacred,” he said.

UK Parliament portraits
Sir Simon Clarke has called for a change in leadership (UK Parliament)

Other senior party figures immediately hit back, urging colleagues to “unite and get on with the job”.

Mr Wallace said: “My colleague Sir Simon Clarke MP is wrong. The way to win the next election is to tackle inflation and grow the economy.

“Rishi is doing just that. Division and another PM would lead to the certain loss of power. We need to focus on delivering for the public not divisive rowing.”

Postal affairs minister Kevin Hollinrake acknowledged there was a sense of “panic” in some sections of the party, but said Sir Simon’s view was not widely held.

He told Times Radio: “Of course, some people panic at a difficult time. This is not the overwhelming view of the party.”

Sir Simon and former minister Dame Andrea Jenkyns are the only Tory MPs to have publicly called for Mr Sunak to go, far short of the 53 MPs required to submit letters to the backbench 1922 Committee to trigger a confidence vote.

Dame Priti Patel
Dame Priti Patel urged the party to 'unite and get on with the job' (Aaron Chown/PA)

There is unease within the Conservative ranks at Mr Sunak’s failure to close the opinion poll gap with Labour, but there is also recognition that yet another leadership contest this close to an election is unlikely to improve the party’s reputation with the public.

Former Brexit secretary Sir David Davis said: “The party and the country are sick and tired of MPs putting their own leadership ambitions ahead of the UK’s best interests.”

Former home secretary Dame Priti Patel said: “At this critical time for our country, with challenges at home and abroad, our party must focus on the people we serve and deliver for the country.

“Engaging in facile and divisive self-indulgence only serves our opponents – it’s time to unite and get on with the job.”

David Davis
Sir David Davis warned his Tory colleagues to be cautious (UK Parliament/Maria Unger/PA)

Sir Simon was a key ally of former prime minister Liz Truss, but the PA news agency understands she does not back his intervention.

He was among 11 Conservative MPs who voted against the Prime Minister’s Rwanda Bill at its third reading earlier this month, despite Mr Sunak seeing off a wider Tory rebellion.

Labour’s Pat McFadden said the Conservatives had formed a “circular firing squad”, adding: “There are many good reasons for getting rid of this clapped-out Conservative Government, and liberating the British people from endless bouts of Tory infighting is certainly one of them. ”

Liberal Democrat deputy leader Daisy Cooper branded the Tory infighting “utterly ludicrous” and said voters were “sick and tired of this never-ending Conservative Party soap opera”.