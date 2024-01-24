Councils to receive £500m emergency bailout to avert cash crisis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Councils to receive £500m emergency bailout to avert cash crisis

By Press Association
Councils are set to receive an emergency bailout from the Government following recent warnings of further bankruptcies (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Councils are set to receive an emergency bailout from the Government following recent warnings of further bankruptcies.

The PA news agency understands a ministerial statement due to be made this afternoon will confirm upper tier councils will be handed an additional £500 million for children’s and adult social care in 2024/25.

Communities Secretary Michael Gove is also expected to announce lower tier districts will receive a funding boost of approximately £30-£40 million.

A senior council source said a change to local finance settlement at this late stage is unusual, but added the extra funding will stave of the immediate threat of many councils issuing section 114 notices, declaring effective bankruptcy.

Communities Secretary Michael Gove is set to announce a funding boost for councils (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

The move comes after Rishi Sunak came under pressure from Tory MPs to boost the funding settlement for on-the-brink councils.

More than 40 Conservative backbenchers signed a letter to the Prime Minister, which was organised by the County Councils Network, warning that without emergency cash, many councils will be forced to cut crucial frontline services and hike council tax in an election year.

District council leaders also held an emergency meeting in Westminster on Tuesday to urge the Government to rethink the settlement due to the rising costs of tacking homelessness.

However, councils believe the level of new funding will only prevent a financial crisis in the short term, PA understands.

The local government finance settlement for next year included a £64 billion funding package.

The Department of Levelling Up, Housing and Communities said this was a real terms increase of 6.5% for councils on average.

However, the total spending power available to councils includes council tax increases, meaning residents pay more for everyday services.

The funding would “ensure (councils) can continue making a difference alongside our combined efforts to level up,” the department said.

Finance bosses at seven councils have issued at least one section 114 notice since 2020, with three doing so last year.

The notices are an acknowledgment that the local authority cannot balance its books as required by law and lead to a freeze on non-essential spending on services.