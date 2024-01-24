Hospitality sector still ‘fighting for survival’ as costs soar, MSPs warned

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hospitality sector still ‘fighting for survival’ as costs soar, MSPs warned

By Press Association
MSPs heard while pubs, hotels and other hospitality businesses may be busy, they face sharply increased costs (PA)
Several Scottish Government policies are hitting the hospitality sector while it is still “fighting for its survival”, MSPs have been told.

Groups representing tourism and hospitality businesses gave evidence to Holyrood’s Economy Committee on Wednesday.

They said that while business is recovering from the pandemic, companies are now facing sharply increased costs.

Committee convener Claire Baker asked the groups why they feel the sector still needs Government support when visitor numbers are rising and its economic value is increasing.

Leon Thompson, director of UKHospitality Scotland, said: “Whilst venues may be busy, the costs have just gone through the roof.

“Whilst turnover is high, there’s little profit for businesses that are making any profit at all.”

Colin Wilkinson, of the Scottish Licensed Trade Association – which represents pubs, hotels and restaurants, said planned legislation will also have an impact on the industry.

He said: “We’ve gone through the deposit return scheme, which I’m afraid to say was shambolic and really hit the industry who were doing their best to prepare for this. That’s going to be back in the limelight in 2024.

“You’ve got a tourism tax – I know it’s a visitor levy – that’s going to put extra burden on industry.

“You’ve got alcohol advertising restrictions, now I understand that’s going to be reduced in its scope from what we were expecting last year.

“These kind of things don’t help the industry – our sector is fighting for its survival.”

Marc Crothall, of the Scottish Tourism Alliance, read out an email he had received from an independent tourism company operator.

The email said the Scottish Government is “destroying any hope for growth” and the sector is being seen as a “cash cow”.

The SNP’s Gordon MacDonald said many of the concerns expressed were about policy areas under Westminster’s responsibility.

Mr Crothall said there is concern about the cumulative impact of several policies.

He went on to say some businesses are paying certain employees higher wages than their equivalents south of the border due to the different tax bands in Scotland.