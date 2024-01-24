Temporary rent controls proposed as cap ends

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Temporary rent controls proposed as cap ends

By Press Association
Emergency legislation passed in 2022 aimed to limit the impact of the cost-of-living crisis on renters (Alamy/PA)
The Scottish Government has proposed temporary rent controls as a cap and eviction moratorium is due to end.

Emergency legislation passed in 2022 to limit the impact of the cost-of-living crisis on renters will expire in April after a number of extensions.

Initially freezing rents, the Cost of Living (Tenant Protection) Act 2022 eventually allowed landlords to increase rents by 3% – or 6% in some situations – and placed a ban on evictions being carried out in most circumstances.

In response to the Act ending on April 1, tenants rights’ minister Patrick Harvie has announced plans to temporarily change the rent adjudication process until April 1, 2025.

The changes allow rent increases of 6% or less, provided the total rent is not more than market value.

The proposals are designed to allow landlords to return their rent prices to the open market value, while also allowing tenants to apply to Rent Service Scotland or to the first tier tribunal if they feel the increase is unwarranted.

Patrick Harvie
Tenants rights’ minister Patrick Harvie said the Scottish Government is ‘committed to bringing in a long-term system of rent controls’ (PA)

If the gap between the rent currently being paid by the tenant and its value on the open market is more than 6%, the price will be allowed to increase by 0.33% for every percentage point it is above that level, capped at a total of 12%.

A policy document published alongside the Scottish Government’s draft regulations said: “Any changes made to the adjudication process would be intended to smooth the transition out of the rent cap and protect tenants from steep rent increases which could be experienced if there is a sudden move to open market rent from rent levels that have been suppressed.”

Mr Harvie said: “Our emergency legislation has led the way in the UK in capping in-tenancy rent increases, protecting tenants across Scotland from the worst impacts of the cost-of-living crisis.

“However, Parliament set a final deadline for these temporary protections to come to an end from April 1, 2024.

“From April 1 we are proposing temporary changes to the way rents are decided when tenants challenge a rent increase to provide a level of protection for private tenants which remains far greater than anywhere else in the UK.

“It will also enable landlords to react to an increase in costs and reinvest in our private rented sector.

“At the same time, we are committed to bringing in a long-term system of rent controls and creating new rights for tenants through our forthcoming Housing Bill.”