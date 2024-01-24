Consider banning social media and smartphones for under-16s, MP tells Sunak

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Consider banning social media and smartphones for under-16s, MP tells Sunak

By Press Association
The Prime Minister faced a call at PMQs to consider banning social media and smartphones for under 16s (PA)
Rishi Sunak has faced a call to consider banning social media and smartphones for under-16s.

Conservative MP Miriam Cates (Penistone and Stocksbridge) said there has been a “marked increase” in poor teenage mental health since 2010, and appeared to reference the case of 14-year-old Mia Janin, who is believed to have killed herself.

Responding in the Commons, the Prime Minister said the Online Safety Act, which passed into law last year, includes measures designed to protect children online.

An inquest heard on Tuesday that schoolboys allegedly used a group chat to make fun of 14-year-old Mia prior to her death.

The girl’s father, Mariano Janin, has said he believes she was cyber-bullied by other pupils, and an inquest heard how the girl’s social media content was allegedly used by other pupils to make fun of her.

Speaking during Prime Minister’s Questions, Ms Cates said: “Since 2010, across the English-speaking world, there has been a marked increase in poor teen mental health, teen suicide attempts and children addicted to pornography.

“The United Kingdom has a strong tradition of legislating to protect children from serious threats to their safety and welfare.

“So does (the Prime Minister) agree with me that it’s time to consider banning social media and perhaps even smartphones for under 16s?”

Northern Research Group conference
Miriam Cates suggested that banning social media and smartphones for under-16s should be considered by the Government (Danny Lawson/PA)

The Prime Minister responded: “(Ms Cates) is absolutely right to highlight the impact of what happens online on our children.

“And that’s why our Online Safety Act tackles both criminal activity online and protects children from harmful or inappropriate content such as bullying or the promotion of self-harm and accessing pornography and also exposure to eating disorders.

“Ofcom are now rightly developing and consulting on the guidance and the codes of practices for how those platforms will meet their duties and if they don’t clean up their act then Ofcom will be able to impose fines of up to 10% of global turnover on the social media firms.”

Call Samaritans on 116 123 or visit its website if you have been affected by the issues discussed in this article.