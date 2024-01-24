Juryless rape trial pilot could cause ‘chaos’, committee hears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Juryless rape trial pilot could cause ‘chaos’, committee hears

By Press Association
Legal professionals have warned the proposals could bring in chaos (Picture posed by a model) (PA)
Legal professionals have warned the proposals could bring in chaos (Picture posed by a model) (PA)

Plans to pilot juryless rape trials could lead to “chaos, delay and disaster” if more defence lawyers leave the profession, a Holyrood committee has heard.

Alongside a move to judge-only trials for rape offences, the Criminal Justice Committee is scrutinising plans to scrap the not proven verdict and reduce the size of juries in other cases.

Senior lawyers have now said the proposals set out in the Victims, Witnesses and Justice Reform (Scotland) Bill could lead to counsel refusing to take part in the pilots.

Some lawyers have already threatened to boycott the trials, with the Scottish Solicitors Bar Association (SSBA) adding they were prepared to ballot their members if the pilot proceeds.

Tony Lenehan KC, president of the Faculty of Advocates Criminal Bar Association, told the Holyrood committee his members could not officially boycott but said some may be uncomfortable with the arrangement.

“I can’t think of anything which has caused greater disquiet within the profession than the question of moving towards juryless trials in rape cases,” he said.

“If Parliament decides to implement something that is so widely unpopular there’s bound to be a practical consequence.

“It’s a struggle just now to resource the courts that are currently sitting.

“As people are driven out of the profession that’s a reality, so you’ve got to be super careful with massive changes that what you don’t do is, with the best intentions, deliver chaos, delay and disaster through people just not wanting to do the job.”

Sheila Webster, president of the Law Society of Scotland, said the organisation had not adopted the position of boycott. However, she said there was “high risk” of one taking place.

“I think the strength of feeling across the profession there s a very strong sense of concern, specifically about the single-judge pilot.”

The panellists also raised specific concerns that the proposals had not been clear on how long a potential pilot would run for, and refuted claims it would make a difference to outcomes for victims and accused.

In evidence, MSPs heard concern around appointing a single judge to make a decision over a jury due to the “predominately male” make-up of the sector.

The committee earlier heard from leading law academics who highlighted rape myths that can be held by jurors.

In its written submission to the committee, the SSBA said unconscious biases were just as likely to exist among judges.

It said: “If we accept the premise that everyone has unconscious biases then the best way to compensate … are to have a group of 12 or 15 members of society, from all backgrounds.”

Speaking to the PA news agency prior to the committee meeting, the SSBA confirmed it would ballot members with a view to boycott the entire pilot if the plans are given the go-ahead.

Vice-president Simon Brown said: “There’s a strength of feeling about this that is unprecedented.”

He added: “If we boycott it, unless the Scottish Government want to implement wholescale changes to the criminal justice system … then the pilot is dead in the water without us.”

The Scottish Government has been asked for comment.