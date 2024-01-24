Labour accused of ‘watering down’ £28bn green investment pledge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Labour accused of ‘watering down’ £28bn green investment pledge

By Press Association
Neil Gray accused Labour of watering down its policies (PA)
Energy Secretary Neil Gray has accused Labour of “watering down” a pledge to invest £28 billion a year in green energy projects around the UK.

However Scottish Labour accused him of “deflecting” from his Government’s failings on the green economy.

On Wednesday, MSPs debated green investment at Holyrood.

Under its “green prosperity plan”, Labour had promised in 2021 to invest £28 billion a year until 2030 in green projects if it came to power.

Labour figures now say the party will aim to meet this target by the end of its first term in power if it wins the upcoming general election.

Sir Keir Starmer’s green prosperity plan was discussed at Holyrood (Jonathan Brady/PA)

During the debate at Holyrood, Mr Gray also criticised the Conservative UK Government’s record on green capital investment.

He said this is “unlikely to change” if Sir Keir Starmer is in Downing Street rather than Rishi Sunak.

The SNP minister said: “Labour once pledged that they would invest an additional £28 billion a year. It was to be their bold response to the US inflation reduction Act.

“But barely a week goes by that that pledge isn’t watered down.

“First the target is delayed, then they quietly drop the word additional, now it isn’t a commitment it’s merely an aspiration – one that’s unlikely to make it to polling day.”

He said the next UK government needs to take “bolder, braver” action on climate change.

Scottish Parliamentary Elections 2021
Sarah Boyack accused the minister of deflecting from ‘SNP failures’ (PA)

Sarah Boyack spoke in the debate for Scottish Labour, saying Mr Gray’s own Government is not using all the available tools to generate green investment.

She said SNP ministers have failed to deliver on promised reductions in carbon emissions or a state-run energy company, as well as delaying its green industrial strategy.

Ms Boyack said: “We urgently need change, and that’s where Labour’s green prosperity plan would deliver the change Scotland and the UK need.

“To be honest, I think a lot of the comments from (Mr Gray) are about deflection from SNP failures.”

Scottish Conservative energy spokesman Douglas Lumsden said the recent Scottish draft Budget is “anti-growth” and he accused the SNP of “turning their backs on the north east”.

He urged the Government against “demonising” the oil and gas sector, saying it should instead “work with them to move towards a greener future”.