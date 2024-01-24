Government considers new intervention into Telegraph takeover deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Government considers new intervention into Telegraph takeover deal

By Press Association
The Culture Secretary is probing the proposed takeover of the Telegraph newspapers by Abu-Dhabi backed fund RedBird IMI (Jonathan Brady/PA)
The Abu Dhabi-backed fund seeking to take over the Daily Telegraph newspaper has submitted proposals with a new corporate structure in an attempt to appease criticism over the deal.

Officials at the Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) have said they could be forced to launch a new intervention process as a result.

In a letter, Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer said she “remains concerned” over how the deal could impact free speech and accurate representation of the news despite changes to the structure of companies involved in the takeover.

RedBird IMI is an investment fund majority-owned by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, vice president of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and owner of Manchester City Football Club.

Manchester City owner Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan owns IMI, which is the majority stakeholder of RedBird IMI (Martin Rickett/PA)

The fund announced in November it had reached a deal with previous Telegraph owners, the Barclay family, to take control of the newspaper group, and fellow publication The Spectator, by paying off debts owed to their bank, Lloyds.

Shortly after the deal was announced, Ms Frazer confirmed the Government had triggered a Public Interest Intervention Notice (PIIN) to investigate its potential impact on press freedom.

Media regulator Ofcom and the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) are both due to report to DCMS later this week with initial findings about the potential impact of the takeover.

However, on Wednesday, DCMS confirmed RedBird IMI submitted proposals with a new corporate structure earlier this week.

The offices of the Telegraph Media Group in central London (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

As part of the new structure, RedBird IMI created a UK-based holding company for the Telegraph newspapers.

DCMA said the new proposed corporate structure would still see RB Investco, a subsidiary of RB IMI AIV Limited Partnership, take control of Telegraph Media Group (TMG).

RB IMI AIV Limited Partnership is ultimately majority-owned by IMI.

“The Secretary of State therefore remains concerned about the potential influence of IMI over TMG which could affect the free expression of opinion and accurate presentation of news in the newspapers,” the department continued in the letter.

Officials said in the letter that the restructure has created a new relevant merger situation (RMS) which could impact the current process into the potential impact of a takeover deal.

A RedBird IMI spokesman said: “This change was made in order to clarify the point that IMI is a passive investor in the company that will own the Telegraph and as such will have no management or editorial involvement whatsoever in the title.”

“We note the very late stage in the process at which information about this new corporate structure has been shared and implemented,” the department said.

“We do not consider this is conducive to the full and proper functioning of the process.”

The department called on RedBird IMI to make any further submissions in writing and said the Culture Secretary will await responses from the industry regulators.

“The Secretary of State will consider these representations before taking a final decision on whether to issue a PIIN in respect of the new RMS,” the official added in the letter.

Earlier this week, Fraser Nelson, editor of The Spectator, warned that preserving a free press “means keeping governments and publications apart”.