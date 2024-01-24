Starmer defends attack on Sunak’s hedge fund career

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Starmer defends attack on Sunak’s hedge fund career

By Press Association
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer traded blows at PMQs (PA)
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer traded blows at PMQs (PA)

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said the public could “compare and contrast” his work as a lawyer with Rishi Sunak’s career in finance before they both entered politics.

The Prime Minister has sought to attack Sir Keir’s legal career, highlighting his work for the now-outlawed Hizb ut-Tahrir group and his focus on European human rights law.

In response, Sir Keir has turned to attacking Mr Sunak’s hedge fund work, accusing him of “making millions betting on the misery of working people during the financial crisis”.

The bitter personal attacks are expected to continue throughout election year as both the Tories and Labour ramp up their campaigns.

At Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday the two leaders traded jibes about their previous jobs.

Sir Keir defended his actions, telling reporters: “If the Prime Minister wants to highlight what we both did in our working lives before we came into politics, I’ve worked as a lawyer, I worked with the police in Northern Ireland for five years, I worked as the director of public prosecutions for five years.

“Whilst I was DPP, which started in 2008, as set out in the Sunday Times it is clear what he was doing, which was making millions of pounds betting on the misery of working people in the financial crisis. The public can compare and contrast.”

Sir Keir was thought to be referring to a Sunday Times article in 2020 about then chancellor Mr Sunak’s work at the hedge fund TCI when it launched an activist campaign against the Dutch bank ABN Amro in 2007, resulting in its sale to the Royal Bank of Scotland – something which ultimately contributed to the collapse of RBS.

The Labour leader said: “There’s no disputing the facts and I was obviously contrasting that with what I was doing in 2008, which was, as director of public prosecutions, prosecuting terrorists and murderers and all sorts of other offenders.”

The Tory attack on Sir Keir has included social media adverts about his work, playing on the US legal drama Better Call Saul, stating: “Are you a terrorist in need of legal advice? Better call Keir.”

Mr Sunak told MPs earlier this month: “I know that he does not like talking about them because they have been a client, but when I see a group chanting ‘jihad’ on our streets, I ban them; he invoices them.”

Sir Keir was asked to give advice to Hizb ut-Tahri in a legal dispute between the group and the German government in 2008.

The Labour leader also dismissed attacks on him for taking the knee in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

“I just think it’s pathetic when the Prime Minister goes down this route. If all he’s got after 14 years (in power) is that kind of nonsense, it really isn’t surprising his own side is losing faith in him as quickly as they are.”