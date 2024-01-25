Colonel Tim Collins backs legacy laws: ‘Northern Ireland needs to move on’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Colonel Tim Collins backs legacy laws: ‘Northern Ireland needs to move on’

By Press Association
Army veteran Colonel Tim Collins is to stand for the Ulster Unionist Party in the next general election (Andrew Parsons/PA)
Army veteran Colonel Tim Collins is to stand for the Ulster Unionist Party in the next general election (Andrew Parsons/PA)

Retired Colonel Tim Collins, who is to stand as a candidate for the Ulster Unionist Party in the next general election, has said he backs controversial new legacy laws because Northern Ireland has to move on.

Col Collins, known for a rousing pre-battle speech he made while serving in the British Army in Iraq in 2003, has said he believes he can win the North Down seat for the UUP.

The party has announced the military veteran will challenge sitting MP Stephen Farry, who represents the Alliance Party, in the ballot expected to be held later this year.

Northern Ireland Assembly talks
Stephen Farry, of the Alliance Party, is the sitting MP in North Down (Liam McBurney/PA)

Political parties in Northern Ireland have opposed the recently passed UK legacy laws which include a limited form of immunity from prosecution for Troubles-related offences for those who co-operate with the new Independent Commission for Reconciliation and Information Recovery (ICRIR).

Col Collins was asked on BBC’s Good Morning Ulster programme if he backs the new laws.

He said: “I take the view that justice has been weaponised in the province and it has been taken away.

“Sadly the fallout from this is that some people won’t see justice.

“On the other hand, Northern Ireland needs to move on, and this is part of moving Northern Ireland on. It needs to join the modern world and this is crucial to achieving that.”

Pressed if this means he is in favour of the new laws, he said: “I think, sadly, it is something that is going to have to happen if we are ever to move on in Northern Ireland.

“We cannot keep clinging to the past.

“We have got to remember we have young people. We don’t need more inquiries – we need better health services, we need better education, we need to spend the money where it is required, we need to move on.”

Asked if this aligns with party policy, he said: “That is something I’ll have to discuss because I’ve only just recently joined the Ulster Unionist Party.”

Col Collins said he currently lives in Canterbury but will buy a house in North Down if he wins the seat.

He said: “I pretty much grew up here (North Down), I grew up about a mile from here. During the Troubles we came to Holywood … These are the places I grew up … I have a number of connections.

“I know there is a lot of hard work to do. The question is when the election is going to be, will it be the spring? Increasingly I think the indications are – and I have a lot of friends in Westminster – they will probably hang on until November.”

Asked why he has decided to run, Col Collins said: “I looked at Northern Ireland and ultimately I saw it hadn’t moved an inch from when I was last approached to be an MP 20 years ago, and I thought it’s about time.

“I have the time and resources to take this on and it needs to be taken on.

“I think North Down is traditionally an Ulster Unionist seat. The anomalies that have happened over the last few years are what gifted it to Alliance, but that has changed and I am confident I can win it.”

The veteran also praised DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson for delivering an emotional speech in Westminster earlier this week in which he said he had faced threats for his efforts to restore powersharing to Northern Ireland.

He said: “I have never seen him so emotional and I really feel for him.

“I think what he said is what people need to listen to. He has given service and the people who are threatening him have not.

“They need to back down and wise up.”

Ulster Unionist leader Doug Beattie, who served alongside Col Collins in Iraq, told the Belfast Telegraph he is “very confident” the 63-year-old can win the seat.

The party has not been represented in the House of Commons since former South Antrim MP Danny Kinahan and former Fermanagh and South Tyrone MP Tom Elliott lost their seats in 2017.