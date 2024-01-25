Joe Wicks celebrates Mini London Marathon partnership with wildlife charity WWF

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Joe Wicks celebrates Mini London Marathon partnership with wildlife charity WWF

By Press Association
Joe Wicks found fame during the Covid-19 pandemic with his PE With Joe YouTube videos (PA)
Fitness coach Joe Wicks will encourage children to enjoy activity and to value the natural world as the TCS Mini London Marathon celebrates a new partnership with WWF-UK.

Wicks, who found fame during the Covid-19 pandemic with his PE With Joe YouTube videos, said spending time in nature benefits both mental and physical health, and that the project was the perfect way to combine his two passions.

WWF-UK (the World Wide Fund for Nature) has become the inaugural charity partner of the TCS Mini London Marathon and the TCS Mini London Marathon in schools.

The two-year partnership covers the 2024 and 2025 TCS Mini London Marathon events.

It will enable organiser London Marathon Events and WWF-UK to work together to encourage more children to be physically active while inspiring and equipping them to be responsible stewards of the natural world.

The TCS Mini London Marathon will take place on Saturday April 20, the day before the TCS London Marathon, on a course around St James’s Park, London, which includes the marathon finish line on The Mall.

Wicks will be at the event to offer support and encouragement, and there will be environment-focused, fun activities on the day.

“I am so excited to be supporting WWF-UK and the TCS Mini London Marathon to help inspire young people to get moving outside and to raise awareness of the importance of nature for our wellbeing,” Wicks said.

“Encouraging young people to be active and get outside is something I am really passionate about, so this project was the perfect way to combine these two things.

“Spending time in nature is incredibly beneficial for both our mental health and physical wellbeing, and I hope that this partnership with WWF helps to highlight this to younger generations.”

The TCS Mini London Marathon will take place on Saturday April 20, the day before the TCS London Marathon (PA)

Schools can apply to enter children into the event which has distances of one mile and 2.6 miles. Entries open on January 29 for schools that have already registered an interest while general entries open the following week.

The TCS Mini London Marathon in schools takes place between April 15 and May 10 and enables schools to host their own event. Children can run, jog, walk or wheel 2.6 miles to earn their school a trophy.

Schools taking part will be given teaching resources including tips and guidance on how to get pupils active and information from WWF-UK, including assembly presentations, lesson plans and tips on how to take action for climate, nature and sustainability in their school.

Jon Turner, head of education at WWF-UK, said: “We at WWF are delighted to be the first-ever charity partner for this event and thrilled to be working with schools and young people all around the country who will be taking part in the event in some way, be it running at the London event or getting involved at their school.

“We are hopeful that the partnership will engage with a new generation of young people and inspire them to get outside in nature while being vital young advocates for our planet.”

Ben Cooper, event lead of the TCS Mini London Marathon and TCS Mini London Marathon in schools, said: “The ambitions of our organisations are very much aligned, with a focus on inspiring our next generation.

“The TCS Mini London Marathon is all about making exercise more appealing to all by creating a fun and inclusive event that, we hope, inspires those taking part to continue being active as they get older.

“This partnership with WWF, including the fantastic support of Joe Wicks, will help us inspire more children to be active while encouraging children to engage and learn more about environmental issues.”

Both the TCS Mini London Marathon, which includes championship races for the best young athletes in the country, and the TCS Mini London Marathon in schools are free to enter.

Last year, more than 10,000 children and young people took part.

To enter and for more information, visit tcslondonmarathon.com