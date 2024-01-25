Knife crime ‘will not be fixed overnight’ by crackdown on zombie-style blades

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Knife crime ‘will not be fixed overnight’ by crackdown on zombie-style blades

By Press Association
The new law means blades without images or words will also be recognised as zombie knives if they have key features like a cutting or serrated edge (Alamy/PA)
Knife crime will not be tackled “overnight” by the Government’s latest ban on zombie-style blades and a fourth crackdown could be announced in future, the policing minister has said.

Chris Philp did not rule out further action being taken on certain types of swords if necessary amid calls to widen the scope of the prohibition.

Fresh legislation will be laid in Parliament on Thursday in order to close what ministers have described as a loophole within an existing ban on zombie-style weapons.

Previous attempts to ban the knives have defined them as having threatening images or words on them. But the new law will mean that blades without any logos will also be recognised if they have other key features, such as a cutting or serrated edge, the Home Office says.

This is the Government’s third attempt at banning the blades since 2016, and campaigners including actor Idris Elba have expressed concern that other weapons such as swords are still not included in the legislation.

Don’t Stop Your Future campaign launch with Idris Elba
Actor and knife crime campaigner Idris Elba has welcomed the Government’s action but expressed concern about the scope of the ban (Yui Mok/PA)

Speaking to broadcasters on Thursday’s morning media round, the policing minister said he had spoken with Elba in the Home Office on Wednesday about the issue and suggested the ban could be expanded again.

He told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “The ban we’re introducing in Parliament today specifies the design of the bladed article… some swords could fall into that definition.

“A regular sword, like the sort a historic soldier might carry, would probably not qualify. It would depend on the design, but they may not qualify. That’s because there are a number of issues like… some religions have those swords.”

He added: “But the commitment that the Government will make, and I’ll make now, is that if we find in the future (that) there are other things that need to be brought into the scope, then we can do another statutory instrument like the one we’re doing today to ban those, because it’s much faster than using primary legislation.”

Policing Minister Chris Philp
Policing Minister Chris Philp said the problem of knife crime will not be tackled ‘overnight’ by the Government’s crackdown on zombie-style knives (PA)

The new ban is an “important part” of the Government’s overall approach to tackling knife crime but the problem will not immediately disappear, the minister said.

Asked whether the legislation laid on Thursday would combat the issue comprehensively, he told LBC: “It’s a step forward, but I’m not going to claim it’s going to overnight fix all the issues with knife crime, but it’s an important part of it.”

In the year ending March 2022, Home Office data shows there were 261 killings involving a sharp instrument in England and Wales, which includes both knives and broken bottles.

More than 19,000 cautions and convictions were handed out for possession of a knife or offensive weapon in the year ending March 2023, according to sentencing statistics from the Ministry of Justice.

Zombie knives legisation
Home Secretary James Cleverly accompanies police officers on a foot patrol on Gravesend High Street, one of the target ‘hotspot’ areas, during a visit to Kent for an announcement on zombie knives legislation (Carl Court/PA)

Elba welcomed the new ban as a “step in the right direction” but expressed reservations about whether it will work as gaps remain in the legislation.

“Unfortunately it doesn’t ban all knives, including swords. However, the significant step towards zombie knives and machetes is something that I think is really important,” he said.

“We’ve seen in the past that it hasn’t achieved, in fact you see knife crime rise in certain instances. But I do think there is a slightly more joined-up approach.”

Shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper said the Government has announced its proposals “about 16 times before” and a “much broader ban” is needed.

“It’s got to include things like the ninja swords and other dangerous weapons as well, and there’s got to be stronger penalties for the online marketplaces who are still profiting from the sale of illegal knives,” she told Sky News.

Meanwhile, Labour is focusing on a youth programme to tackle knife crime, pledging £100 million for a nationwide initiative to support young people at risk of being drawn into violence.

Alongside the programme, it is also promising “real consequences” for those who offend, with an end to “empty warnings and apology letters” for those guilty of possession.

The Conservatives said the announcement was “just another reheated pledge from the Labour Party using money they have already spent seven times”.