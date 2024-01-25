Rehab funding unaffected by cost of drug consumption room, vows Yousaf

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rehab funding unaffected by cost of drug consumption room, vows Yousaf

By Press Association
A drugs consumption room is to open in Glasgow (PA)
The pilot of the UK’s first consumption room will not take away vital resources from other drug addiction services, the First Minister has said.

During First Minister’s Questions, Scottish Conservative MSP Annie Wells asked Humza Yousaf to commit that services such as residential rehabilitation facilities will not be deprioritised.

Plans for a safe consumption room were announced in September after Scotland’s Lord Advocate Dorothy Bain KC announced it would not be in the public interest to prosecute users of such a facility.

The first-of-its-kind facility in the UK will be based in Glasgow’s Hunter Street and is expected to be used by people who currently inject drugs in public spaces.

Mr Yousaf responded to the question to say residential rehabilitation “absolutely won’t be deprioritised”.

SNP General Election campaign launch
Humza Yousaf said funding for the consumption room has already been earmarked (Steve Welsh/PA)

He added: “Drug deaths are of course a public health emergency and we remain absolutely committed to investing an additional £250 million on our national mission to reduce harm and deaths caused by drugs.”

He said funding for the pilot had already been earmarked “in the knowledge that Glasgow might need to proceed quickly following the Lord Advocate’s position”.

He added: “No existing drug and alcohol services will therefore be affected to fund this pilot.”

Ms Wells said: “Residential rehabilitation is a vital way in not just helping drug users beat addiction, but to help them get their lives back. And yet, the most recent figures show people starting these facilities fell to their lowest in more than two years.

“Can the First Minister assure vulnerable people that his Government will not oversee a further reduction in places?”

Mr Yousaf said the Scottish Government is “absolutely committed” to increasing residential rehabilitation capacity by 50% by the end of the parliamentary term, with a projected 172 beds by 2025-26.

The total bed capacity would increase from 425 to 597.

Drugs and alcohol minister Elena Whitham said plans are under way to try and open the safe consumption room by the summer.