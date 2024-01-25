Sunak prepared to defy European court over Rwanda despite judge’s warning

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sunak prepared to defy European court over Rwanda despite judge’s warning

By Press Association
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is prepared to defy the European court (PA)
Rishi Sunak said he was prepared to defy the European Court of Human Rights over his Rwanda plan despite a senior judge warning he would be breaking international law by doing so.

The Prime Minister said he would not have put powers to ignore the court in the Rwanda legislation going through Parliament unless he was willing to use them.

The Safety of Rwanda (Asylum and Immigration) Bill states that it is up to ministers to decide whether or not to comply with interim rulings issued by judges in the human rights court.

But the Strasbourg court’s president, Siofra O’Leary, said “there is a clear legal obligation” under the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) for states to abide by the so-called Rule 39 interim measures.

The Prime Minister told broadcasters the Rwanda scheme was needed as a  deterrent to stop people crossing the English Channel in small boats.

“I’ve been very clear, I won’t let a foreign court stop us from getting flights up and running and establishing that deterrent,” he said.

“The Bill that we’ve just passed through the House of Commons has a specific power in it that says ministers will get to make those decisions, I would not have put that power in there if I wasn’t prepared to use it.”

A Rule 39 measure – branded a “pyjama injunction” by critics because it can be issued outside normal court hours – contributed to the 2022 grounding of the first flight intended to take asylum seekers to Rwanda under the Government’s controversial scheme.

The new legislation which is due to be considered in the Lords next week seeks to address the legal challenges which have dogged the scheme and gives ministers the power to ignore the emergency injunctions.

But Ms O’Leary told a press conference: “There is a clear legal obligation under the Convention for states to comply with Rule 39 measures.“

She said the interim measures are only issued “in exceptional circumstances where there is a real and imminent risk of irreparable harm”.

Countries which have failed to comply with Rule 39 indications have previously been found to have violated obligations under Article 34 of the ECHR, which gives the right for individuals to apply to the court once domestic legal routes have been exhausted.

Senior judge Ms O’Leary said the UK “has always complied with Rule 39 measures”, except in one very particular case, and has “publicly declared the need for other states to comply with Rule 39 indications” – including urging Vladimir Putin’s Russia to abide by a 2021 measure in relation to the release of opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

The Strasbourg court president would not be drawn on the Safety of Rwanda Bill while it goes through the parliamentary process.

But she said: “I know there’s a very healthy debate in the United Kingdom relating to the content of the Bill.

“It’s a country which is blessed with many, many international legal experts and a very active civil society. So I am sure that all of those issues can be fully examined.”

In the Rwanda case in June 2022, the interim measure blocking an Iraqi asylum seeker being sent to the African state was granted just hours before the flight was due to take off.

Ms O’Leary said Rule 39 measures are almost always sought in “situations of urgency, if not extreme urgency, and the nature of the urgency or the degree of urgency is something which respondent governments control”.

The interim injunction powers are rarely used – in 2023 13 requests were refused, and just one interim measure was granted.

The Rule 39 process is currently being reformed and since December 2023 the duty judge issuing an interim measure will be identified, addressing one of the criticisms of the situation in the Rwanda case.

Downing Street claimed the legislation going through Parliament would mean that the Strasbourg court would not need to get involved in any future deportation flights.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said:  “We are confident our legislation is compliant with our international obligations. We’re clear the Bill and the treaty address the Supreme Court’s concerns. There should be no need for Strasbourg to intervene to block flights in the way they did in 2022.

“We’ve also drafted the Bill to give ministers the power not to comply with those rulings if necessary. And obviously every case is assessed on its individual facts, but the Prime Minister has been clear repeatedly that we will not let a foreign court block flights from taking off.”

The spokesman added: “I think it would be bizarre to draw any comparison between Russia’s cruel treatment of Alexei Navalny, who was a victim of an attempted assassination attempt, and our plan to protect and deter vulnerable migrants from making perilous crossings across the Channel.”

Meanwhile, the head of the United Nations’ refugee agency also criticised the Government’s approach.

UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi told the BBC that some countries with “more resources” were devising “systems with which they would abdicate responsibilities they have to asylum seekers and shift these responsibilities to other states”.

“This is contrary to the basic principles of refugee protection,” he said.