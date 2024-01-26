Tory chair teases two tax-cutting events amid grim election warnings for Sunak

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Tory chair teases two tax-cutting events amid grim election warnings for Sunak

By Press Association
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak faced another challenging week in No 10 (Darren Staples/PA)
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak faced another challenging week in No 10 (Darren Staples/PA)

The Tory party chairman has suggested there could be two tax-cutting financial announcements this year as Rishi Sunak fights to keep his MPs on-side over fears he will lead them to defeat.

Richard Holden touted possible tax cuts in the March 6 Budget, adding that there will be “more of that later in the year as well” after a challenging week for the Prime Minister.

With the Conservatives trailing Labour in the polls by 20 points, former Cabinet minister Sir Simon Clarke said they face being electorally “massacred” if they do not oust Mr Sunak.

Richard Holden visit to Derry Airport
Richard Holden dangled the prospects of tax cuts (Liam McBurney/PA)

Will Dry, a former aide who conducted polling in No 10, said the country is “on course for at least a decade of Labour rule” as it emerged he had joined a rebel plot to topple the PM.

Mr Holden insisted the polls “can move quite rapidly” as he tried to reassure the party by promising crowd-pleasing tax cuts.

He told GB News: “What we are now in is a situation where we are coming out of that very tough period, and we’re able to outline our plans for the future.

“And I think the actual tax cut – you mentioned the national insurance cut for working people – is the start of that.

“We’ll see more of that in March, and more of that later in the year as well. We have that new direction of travel, which is clear.”

Tory aides, however, sought to downplay his comments, arguing he was trying to express positivity for March and beyond rather than hyping specific tax-cutting events.

Poll tracking graphic
(PA Graphics)

It is down to Mr Sunak to trigger the next election, but he has said that it is his “working assumption” that he will hold it in the second half of the year.

The latest turmoil for the Tory leader was triggered by a major opinion poll that put his party on course for a 1997-style wipeout.

Tory peer Lord David Frost used the YouGov research to argue that the Conservatives are “going to lose, and lose bad, unless we do something about it”.

The former Cabinet minister was named as the contact on the poll, but it was commissioned by a shadowy group calling itself the Conservative Britain Alliance.

As first reported by the Times, Lord Frost was warned he could be stripped of the Conservative whip as he refused to say who funded the poll.

The peer was said to have been “taken aback” by repeated challenging from the Conservative leader of the Lords, Lord True.

Lord Frost is understood to have been told he could lose the whip if he had worked with another party after being pressed on whether Reform UK stumped up the funds.

A source close to the peer said: “I can confirm the meeting took place but Lord Frost, even on background, won’t reveal the content of a private meeting. It’s not his style.”

Meanwhile, it was reported that senior Tory backbenchers including Harriet Baldwin have argued for a change in party rules that would make Mr Sunak’s position safer.

Currently 15% of Conservative MPs – currently 53 – need to send in letters to the 1922 Committee of backbenchers in order to trigger a vote of no confidence.

But there was talk the proportion could be hiked to 50%, meaning 175 MPs would have to officially register their disquiet.

Ms Baldwin, the chair of the Commons Treasury Committee, did not deny the move.

She said: “Call me old-fashioned, but I like to adhere to the privacy and discretion of the 1922 Committee as a forum for backbench colleagues to raise discussion points about topical matters.”