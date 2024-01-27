£6m boost for grassroots sport to ‘nuture talent of the future’, says minister

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
£6m boost for grassroots sport to ‘nuture talent of the future’, says minister

By Press Association
A total of 40 groups will benefit from a £6 million boost for grassroots sport in Scotland (John Walton/PA)
A £6 million funding boost for grassroots sport in Scotland will help “nurture the talent of the future”, a minister has said.

Scotland Office minister Lord Offord announced the UK Government funding will be split between 40 projects.

The cash, the latest part of a UK-wide investment worth more than £400 million, will help clubs pay for facilities such as new changing rooms and pavilions, artificial pitches and floodlights.

As well as the money for this year, the UK Government has allocated £5.4 million for Scotland for next year as part of the same scheme.

Lord Offord visited one of the groups being helped in the current funding round, Glasgow Girls and Women FC, in Springboig in the east end of Glasgow.

The club will receive £620,000 to help with the cost of a new artificial grass pitch.

Lord Offord met players at Glasgow Girls and Women FC as the funding was announced (Scotland Office/PA)

Lord Offord said: “It was amazing to see the work done by the coaches, the SFA (Scottish Football Association) and the charity trustees at Glasgow Girls and Women FC. We are so proud to support facilities like these.

“The achievements of Scotland’s men’s and women’s football teams are in no small part down to the dedication of those at grassroots level.

“Providing high-quality facilities the length and breadth of Scotland that are accessible to all is vital.

“These 40 projects will nurture the talent of the future, encouraging everyone in the community to have fun, be active and embrace all the benefits that brings for physical and mental health.”

UK sports minister Stuart Andrew added: “Sport and physical activity is vital to our mental health and wellbeing, and each year thousands of people make a new year resolution to exercise more.

“We know that one of the major barriers in getting active is access to high-quality sports facilities, which is why we are delivering 40 new projects in Scotland.

“The UK Government and Scottish FA have already delivered another 40 projects backed by £4 million to give local communities the high quality facilities they need.”