Ireland has ‘no plans’ to suspend funding to UNRWA amid Israeli allegations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Ireland has ‘no plans’ to suspend funding to UNRWA amid Israeli allegations

By Press Association
Tanaiste Micheal Martin said Ireland has no plans to withdraw UNRWA funding (PA)
Tanaiste Micheal Martin said Ireland has no plans to withdraw UNRWA funding (PA)

Ireland has no plans to suspend funding for the UN’s relief agency in Gaza amid Israeli claims that some employees participated in the Hamas attacks of October 7, the country’s deputy premier has said.

Micheal Martin said he backed the decision by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) to take action against those staff suspected of involvement in what he described as the “heinous” attacks by Hamas.

However, he made clear Ireland did not intend to follow the likes of the US and UK in suspending funding to the agency.

UNRWA is playing a central role in providing aid for Gazans amid the ongoing Israeli offensive in the enclave.

Israel-Hamas conflict
People marched in Dublin city centre during a pro-Palestinian march to the Oireachtas parliament (Brian Lawless/PA).

The agency’s chief Philippe Lazzarini said it had terminated contracts with “several” employees and ordered an investigation after Israel provided information alleging they played a role in the Hamas assault.

The US state department has said the allegations relate to 12 employees.

As well as the UK and US, Australia, Italy and Canada have also temporarily paused funding for UNRWA.

Mr Martin expressed support for the agency’s response to the allegations, saying it had shown “zero tolerance on terror”.

In a post on X, the Tanaiste said Ireland had “no plans to suspend funding for UNRWA’s vital Gaza work”.

He highlighted that Ireland had provided 18 million euros (£15 million) to the agency last year as he stressed that support would continue in 2024.

“UNRWA’s 13,000 employees provide life saving assistance to 2.3 million people and at incredible personal cost – with over 100 staff killed in last 4 months,” he posted.

His statement came as another major pro-Palestinian march and protest took place in Dublin on Saturday.

Thousands of demonstrators walked from Parnell Square in the north inner city to the gates of the Oireachtas parliament.

The rally heard calls for the Government to impose sanctions on Israel and also to join South Africa’s case against the Israeli state in the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

On Friday, Mr Martin said the Government would “strongly consider” an intervention in South Africa’s genocide case in the UN’s top court.

Israel-Hamas conflict
The protest in Dublin heard calls for Ireland to join South Africa’s genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (Brian Lawless/PA)

He said it will carry out a detailed analysis of Friday’s ruling by the ICJ, which ordered Israel to prevent genocidal acts in Gaza but stopped short of ordering a ceasefire.

Saturday’s protest in Dublin was organised by the Ireland-Palestine Solidarity Campaign.

IPSC chairperson Zoe Lawlor said the ICJ ruling was a “historic defeat” for Israel and its backers.

“Israel must now be forced by the international community into ending its genocidal war on the Palestinian people of Gaza – and all states and private entities rendering aid, granting political cover to, or otherwise enabling, this assault must cease such support immediately,” she said.

“In particular, the Irish government must now act to meet its obligations to prevent genocide under the Genocide Convention by imposing lawful sanctions on Israel and complicit corporate entities, including ending the bilateral arms trade and implementing the Occupied Territories Bill and Illegal Israeli Settlements Divestment Bill (Bills proposed by opposition politicians in the Oireachtas that would legislate for sanctions on Israel).

“Furthermore, Ireland must now intervene at the ICJ on the side of South Africa, of Palestine, and of justice.”