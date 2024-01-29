SNP coming off ‘worse’ in deal with Greens, warns veteran MSP

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

SNP coming off ‘worse’ in deal with Greens, warns veteran MSP

By Press Association
The MSP said he believes the SNP is being blamed for issues which are down to the deal with the Greens (PA)
The MSP said he believes the SNP is being blamed for issues which are down to the deal with the Greens (PA)

The SNP is coming off “worse” from the Bute House Agreement than the Scottish Greens, an SNP backbencher has said.

Kenneth Gibson, the Cunninghame North MSP who is also convener of the Finance Committee, said the powersharing deal between the two pro-independence parties should be reviewed.

Like some other SNP backbenchers, Mr Gibson claimed his own party is suffering as a result of policies which came about due to the deal with the Greens.

However First Minister Humza Yousaf has stressed the importance of the agreement in securing a pro-independence majority for the Government at Holyrood.

He recently signalled it will continue even if the SNP loses seats at the upcoming general election.

Mr Gibson shared his thoughts in an interview with Holyrood magazine, but stopped short of saying the agreement with the Greens should be halted.

He said: “I certainly think it should be reviewed.

Scottish independence
Humza Yousaf has stressed the importance of the deal with the Greens (Jane Barlow/PA)

“I think many of the things that the SNP Government has been blamed for have been because of the Bute House Agreement: the Gender Recognition Reform Bill, the deposit return scheme, and even the reduction in grants. The SNP gets the blame.

“There was an announcement that we’re going to look at the abolition of council tax, why was that made by a junior Green minister? Why was it not made by a member of the Cabinet or even the First Minister?

“I think usually in a coalition the smaller parties tend to suffer, for example the Lib Dems when they were in with Labour, whereas in this instance, which isn’t even a full coalition, it’s the SNP that has come out of it worse.”

Mr Gibson said a “big chunk” of the SNP shares his view that the agreement should be reviewed, though some feel so “quietly”.

The backbench MSP, who was first elected in 1999, said he has not yet formed a view on the Government’s proposals for a ban on conversion therapy but he is “not convinced it is a priority”.

In the interview, Mr Gibson also discussed the death of his son last year, describing it as “very difficult, stressful and upsetting”.

A spokesman for the Scottish Greens said: “Our co-operation agreement is protecting people and planet from the ravages of the Westminster-driven cost-of-living crisis while working to create a more progressive, inclusive and environmentally friendly society in an independent Scotland.”

A spokesperson for the SNP said: “SNP members voted overwhelmingly to support the Bute House Agreement in 2021, and less than a year ago they voted to elect First Minister Humza Yousaf as party leader, who stood on a platform endorsing the arrangement with the Greens, which reinforces the pro-independence majority at Holyrood.

“Support for the Bute House Agreement has delivered results such as securing a better deal for tenants, accelerating Scotland’s progress to Net Zero, and launching free bus travel for under 22-year-olds.”