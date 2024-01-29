Junior doctors set to meet minister to discuss pay row

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Junior doctors set to meet minister to discuss pay row

By Press Association
Strikes by doctors have led to 1.3 million appointments or operations being rescheduled (PA)
Junior doctors in England are to meet with the Government to “discuss next steps” in the bitter row over pay, the Health Secretary has announced.

The British Medical Association (BMA) and health minister Andrew Stephenson are meeting this week, Victoria Atkins said.

Meanwhile Ms Atkins said that she “genuinely” thinks that a deal can be reached with consultants in England.

It comes after senior hospital doctors narrowly rejected a deal that would have seen medics receive a pay rise of between 6% and 19.6%.

Ms Atkins told BBC Breakfast she had already spoken to the BMA adding: “Minister Stephenson is meeting the junior doctors committee this week to discuss next steps.

“And with the consultants you’ll know that next that last week sadly, the consultants voted by a very narrow margin against the fair and reasonable settlement that we put forward that we negotiated with the BMA itself.

“We think there are around 600 votes across both unions that stopped that from getting over the line, so we are within touching distance.”

She added: “And I very much look forward to the BMA explaining to us how they can manage this big divide in opinion amongst their own membership and how we can deal with some of the technical aspects that were raised during the ballot period.

“I obviously want to get a deal done, I genuinely think we can, but we’ve all just got to have some reasonable expectations as we get around the table.”

Last week the consultant members of the BMA rejected the Government’s revised pay offer by 51.1%.

Consultants from the Hospital Consultants and Specialists Association (HCSA) rejected the offer earlier this month.

Meanwhile, junior doctors in England are currently being balloted to see whether they want to continue strike action.

Talks between the Government and junior doctors broke down last year.

Medics on the BMA’s Junior Doctors Committee said that ministers had failed to put forward a credible offer before a pre-set deadline.

As a result, junior doctors staged two strikes, one before Christmas and another, the longest strike in NHS history, at the start of the year.

The NHS in England has been beset by strike action for more than a year.

Walkouts by various staff groups including doctors, nurses, paramedics and physiotherapists have led to more than 1.3 million appointments, procedures and operations being rescheduled.