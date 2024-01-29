Sunak urges Iran to de-escalate after militia drone strike kill US troops

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sunak urges Iran to de-escalate after militia drone strike kill US troops

By Press Association
Archive image of troops on deployment (Archive/Maurice McDonald/PA)
Archive image of troops on deployment (Archive/Maurice McDonald/PA)

Rishi Sunak has urged Iran to de-escalate tensions in the Middle East after three US troops were killed in a drone strike on a US base in Jordan.

The Prime Minister expressed his concern on Monday about the attack near the Syrian border which has raised fears about an escalating military conflict in the region.

Joe Biden has blamed Iran-backed militias for what were the first US fatalities after months of strikes against US forces since the start of the Israel-Hamas war.

The president has vowed that the US “shall respond” as Iran-back fighters in eastern Syria reportedly began evacuating their posts fearing air strikes.

At least 34 US troops were also said to have been injured in the strike on the support base known as Tower 22 on Sunday.

Rishi Sunak visit to North Yorkshire
Rishi Sunak condemned the attacks (Ian Forsyth/PA)

Speaking to broadcasters on a trip to the north-east, Mr Sunak said: “We are concerned and would urge Iran to continue to de-escalate tensions in the region.

“We absolutely condemn what has happened over the past couple of days.

“My thoughts are with all of those impacted, those who lost their lives, their families and those that are injured.

“We stand resolutely with our allies to bring stability and peace to the region.

“And that’s what we’ll continue to work towards.”

US officials were working to identify the group behind the attack but have so far assessed that one of several Iranian-aligned groups was responsible.

Mr Biden said in a written statement that the US “will hold all those responsible to account at a time and in a manner (of) our choosing”.

Foreign Secretary Lord David Cameron said that they “strongly condemned” attacks by “Iran-aligned militia groups” as he urged Tehran to de-escalate the situation.

“Our thoughts are with those US personnel who have lost their lives and all those who have sustained injuries, as well as their families,” he added.

US forces have long used Jordan, a kingdom bordering Iraq, Israel, the Palestinian territory of the West Bank, Saudi Arabia and Syria, as a base.

Since Hamas launched its attack on Israel on October 7, Iranian-backed militias have struck American military installations in Iraq more than 60 times.

In Syria, they have struck more than 90 times with drones, rockets, mortars and ballistic missiles.

Militias have said that their strikes are in retaliation for Washington’s support for Israel in the war in Gaza, and aim to push US forces out of the region.

The US in recent months has hit targets in Iraq, Syria and Yemen in response to attacks on its forces and to diminish the threats from Iranian-backed Houthi rebels to commercial shipping in the Red Sea.

Britain has joined two strikes against the militants in Yemen, though they so far seem to have done little to deter Houthi action.

A British-linked oil tanker went up in flames after a strike claimed by the Yemen-based group on Friday before a further attack on HMS Diamond, the British destroyer stationed in the Red Sea, was successfully repelled.

The Ministry of Defence earlier branded ongoing action by the Houthis as “intolerable and illegal” and said Britain and its allies “reserve the right to respond appropriately”.