Teesworks inquiry expected to be published as Sunak defends ‘rigorous process’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Teesworks inquiry expected to be published as Sunak defends ‘rigorous process’

By Press Association
Rishi Sunak and Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen during a visit to Teesworks in Redcar (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Rishi Sunak and Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen during a visit to Teesworks in Redcar (Owen Humphreys/PA)

An independent inquiry into claims of corruption and illegality linked to the finances at the controversial Teesworks development is expected to be published on Monday.

Rishi Sunak appeared to confirm the report’s imminent release during a visit to the North East, saying it would be “published later on”.

It comes amid speculation the long-awaited review will clear Teesworks and the region’s Conservative mayor Ben Houchen of wrongdoing.

The Prime Minister defended the “rigorous process” behind the Government-commissioned probe, which has faced criticism over the lack of involvement of the public spending watchdog.

The National Audit Office (NAO) was not tasked with leading the investigation ordered by Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove last year, with an independent panel set up instead.

The conclusion of the inquiry has been delayed several times, having initially been expected last summer.

Tory former minister Sir Simon Clarke has claimed the report will clear the flagship regeneration project of any impropriety.

“I am 100% confident that that the substantive allegation of corruption will be proved to be false,” the Middlesbrough South and East Cleveland MP told the BBC last week.

“Actually I’m willing to say more broadly than that, the report will clear Teesworks and Ben Houchen of any impropriety.”

Northern Research Group conference
Conservative Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen heads up the South Tees Development Corporation (Danny Lawson/PA)

Mr Houchen, who chairs the South Tees Development Corporation which oversees the Teesworks site and who originally requested the inquiry, has denied allegations of corruption.

Mr Sunak declined to comment on the probe’s findings ahead of their release.

Asked whether the results could be taken seriously without the NAO’s involvement, the Prime Minister told reporters: “No, it’s been done by an independent panel, and as you said, it will be published later on.

“It wouldn’t be right for me to comment in advance of that and I couldn’t speculate on the findings.

“But it’s been an independent, rigorous process, as we said it would be. And later on today, we’ll get the results.”

Concerns about the Teesworks project were previously raised by Middlesbrough’s Labour MP Andy McDonald in the Commons, who alleged “truly shocking, industrial-scale corruption” related to funding in Teesside.