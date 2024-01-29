Neil calls for National Care Service to be axed as he sets out NHS action plan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Neil calls for National Care Service to be axed as he sets out NHS action plan

By Press Association
Former health secretary Alex Neil has challenged the Scottish Government to deal with ‘dire shortages’ of staff in the NHS (Jeff Moore/PA)
Flagship plans to establish a National Care Service for Scotland should be “withdrawn with immediate effect”, former  health secretary Alex Neil has said, as he insisted action is needed now to tackle the “crisis” in the NHS.

The former SNP MSP declared action was needed to tackle staff shortages in the health service, as he urged current ministers to consider measures such as giving grants to medical students who commit to working in the NHS and providing free accommodation for junior doctors and nurses.

He also insisted the structure of the health service needs to be “streamlined”, suggesting Scotland should have “about three or four strategic regional healthcare authorities”.

To help tackle problems in social care, Mr Neil, who served as health secretary under Alex Salmond from 2012 to 2014, called for money earmarked for freezing council tax to instead go towards “tackling the crisis in social care”.

Former health secretary Alex Neil said money allocated by the Scottish Government for freezing council tax should instead go to social care (Andrew Cowan/Scottish Parliament/PA)

He also suggested the £200 million set aside for active travel should be given to social care, saying this was a “much higher policy priority by any measurement”.

The former health secretary made the demands in an article for think tank Reform Scotland, in which he insisted that if the current Government “is serious about addressing the crisis in the NHS in Scotland, it needs to do much more than it is currently doing and it needs to do so now”.

Complaining that “chronic under-funding” had impacted the NHS, Mr Neil said: “We do not have enough doctors, nurses, and other medics.

“We do not have enough of the modern equipment needed to help with accurate and speedy diagnosis.

“We do not have enough beds in our hospitals and care homes.”

But he declared the “most urgent issue is to deal with the dire shortages of medical staff”, with Mr Neil adding solving this problem should keep current Health Secretary Michael Matheson “up at night”.

He branded the Scottish Government’s current target of growing the NHS workforce by 1% over five years – which was set in March 2020 as “totally inadequate” and needing to be “urgently revised”.

To improve staffing he recommended NHS pay be restored to pre 2010 levels, saying this would make the service “internationally competitive”.

Mr Neil said this was needed as “increasing numbers of young medics from Scotland and the rest of the UK are flocking to countries like Australia who are offering much higher pay”.

To fill vacancies in the health service, he added that doctors, nurses and other health professionals who have previously worked for the NHS should be encouraged to return.

Mr Neil said about 2,000 doctors had taken early retirement from the NHS in Scotland, saying that “if we can persuade even a quarter of these people to return to work for the NHS, even on a part-time basis, it could significantly improve performance”.

He urged the Scottish Government to “significantly raise the cap” on the number of students from Scotland who are admitted to medical school, but also said action was needed to encourage them to work for the NHS In Scotland after graduating.

Mr Neil suggested consideration be given to offering maintenance grants to medical students “in return for signing up to a commitment to work in the Scottish NHS for a given period”.

The former health secretary added: “Increasing the availability of free accommodation for junior nurses and doctors should also be considered to help recruit and retain staff.”

Mr Neil also said the social care sector needed “urgent action to solve the severe staffing shortages”.

But with regard to social care he insisted: “The last thing we need, however, is another costly and unnecessary national bureaucracy through the creation of a new National Care Service.

“This proposal should not just be deferred. It should be withdrawn with immediate effect.”

He continued: “Frankly, the recent Scottish Government budget should have earmarked the £150 million it used for a council tax freeze to invest in tackling the crisis in social care instead.”

Alex Neil had served as health secretary when Alex Salmoind was first minister, but becamse social justice secretary after Nicola Sturgeon took charge of the Scottish Government. (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Adding that many of the problems in the NHS were “longstanding”, he said it had been “clear” when he was health secretary that “wide-ranging reform of the NHS was needed to meet the challenges facing it”.

And, while he said he had drawn up an action plan, he said he was moved to another position in the Scottish cabinet before this could be implemented.

Mr Neil stated: “I would have much preferred to serve long enough as health secretary to make the changes which were needed then and are much more urgent now.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “Our NHS Recovery plan outlines our strategy to re-mobilise our health service and ensure patients are receiving the best possible care.

“We have increased investment in frontline NHS boards by more than half a billion pounds in the draft budget, a real terms increase of almost 3%, and avoided any pay-related industrial action by supporting pay deals that reflect NHS workers’ vital role.

“We are working with NHS boards to reduce long waits and opened two new National Treatment Centres in Fife and Highland in 2023 to provide additional capacity across Scotland.

“NHS staffing is also at a historical high level and we are increasing staffing in key areas including GP services, mental health and advanced nurse practitioners.

“We know the social care system in Scotland needs to change and have been working with hundreds of people with experience of accessing or delivering social care to shape a National Care Service (NCS) that will deliver quality and consistency across Scotland.

“We have increased pay and believe the NCS will help provide further improved pay and conditions, as well as access to training and development, ensuring careers in social care are attractive and rewarding.”