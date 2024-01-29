Rishi Sunak says fasting is an ‘important discipline for me’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rishi Sunak says fasting is an ‘important discipline for me’

By Press Association
Rishi Sunak has spoken about intermittent fasting (Ian Forsyth/PA)
Rishi Sunak has spoken about intermittent fasting (Ian Forsyth/PA)

He may have a demanding schedule as Prime Minister, but Rishi Sunak has described intermittent fasting as being an “important discipline” for his “balanced lifestyle”.

Mr Sunak typically avoids eating on Mondays as part of a health drive which he said helps to combat his “weakness for sugary things”.

The Prime Minister is a self-confessed “Coca-Cola addict”, with a preference for a Mexican variety made with pure cane sugar.

But the extent of his health drive, which also features workouts on static Peloton bikes, was revealed over the weekend by The Sunday Times.

Mr Sunak told BBC News: “I’m not sure people are that interested in my diet but I tend to try and do some fasting at the beginning of every week as part of a general balanced lifestyle but everyone will do this differently.

“I think it’s important we have healthy lifestyles, that’s part of what I do, but I also have a weakness for sugary things which I indulge in the rest of the week.”

Asked about how he fasts for a day despite the demands of his office, Mr Sunak said: “That’s an important discipline for me but it means that I can then indulge myself in all the sugary treats that I like for the rest of the week, which I tend to enjoy. That’s where I balance it with my job and everything else.”

Friends of Mr Sunak told The Sunday Times that he does not eat anything for 36 hours at the start of each week, from 5pm on Sunday until 5am on Tuesday.

Downing Street insiders disputed the timeline but confirmed that he typically fasts on Mondays.

Though the jury remains out on just how beneficial it is, some argue that intermittent fasting has health benefits including weight loss.

There are varying types of fasting, some including reducing calorie intake significantly on certain days, or going without food entirely on some.

Those who want to try it are advised to speak to medics first, and it is not advised for people with a history of disordered eating or who are pregnant.