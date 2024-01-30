Orkney Islands Council faces £27m funding gap over next four years, say auditors

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Orkney Islands Council faces £27m funding gap over next four years, say auditors

By Press Association
Auditors examined Orkney Islands Council (Jane Barlow/PA)
Orkney Islands Council faces a “significant” funding gap of £27 million over the next four years, auditors have found.

The Accounts Commission said that the local authority is delivering high-quality services but it must plan ahead for a financially sustainable future.

Serving around 22,000 people, Orkney Islands Council was noted to have relatively high costs and difficulty in recruiting and retaining staff.

An Accounts Commission report said the council had a “clear strategic direction” but it needed more urgency in its managing of capital projects.

Ronnie Hinds, chairman of the Accounts Commission, said: “Orkney Islands Council benefits massively from its rich natural resources and the legacy of its significant Strategic Reserve Fund, with money available to benefit the Orkney Islands and its local people.

“But facing a significant funding gap, the council needs to face reality and halt the unplanned depletion of reserves.

“We need to see a robust plan delivered this year on how reserves will be used, to achieve lasting changes for local communities and future generations.

“A vital part of this will be continuing consultation with island communities.”

Conservative islands spokesman Jamie Halcro Johnston said: “Orkney Islands Council is not alone in facing significant challenges, after years of systemic underfunding and neglect by an increasingly authoritarian and centralising SNP government.

“The most recent blow has been Humza Yousaf’s failure to provide the real matched funding promised as a result of his unilateral announcement of a council tax freeze – without having given any thought to where the money would come from, or how essential services would be maintained.

“Orkney is lucky to have considerable natural resources and an enterprising and energetic population, but the shortfall as a result of the SNP’s economic mismanagement, and which this report highlights, remains a serious concern.”

Heather Woodbridge, depute leader of Orkney Islands Council, said: “Orkney Islands Council welcomes this external independent scrutiny by the Accounts Commission reporting on our performance and strategic direction as a local authority.

“The report commends the council on delivering a high-quality service which is valued by communities across Orkney, whilst highlighting budget challenges in the years ahead.

“It will now be for elected members to consider the findings of the report and decide on the necessary actions in committee.”