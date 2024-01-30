Sunak tells doctors ‘we don’t have a magic money tree’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sunak tells doctors ‘we don’t have a magic money tree’

By Press Association
The Prime Minister said he hopes a ‘sensible’ agreement can be reached with junior doctors (Ben Birchall/PA)
The Prime Minister has told striking doctors that “we don’t have a magic money tree” as medics prepare to restart negotiations with ministers.

Junior doctors in England are to meet with the Government this week with a view to end the bitter dispute over pay.

Speaking ahead of the meeting, Rishi Sunak said “it is disappointing” that junior doctors “said no” to an offer of an “on average 10% pay rise”.

Rishi Sunak visit to Country Durham
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said that he hopes a ‘sensible’ agreement can be reached between the Government and junior doctors (Ian Forsyth/PA)

“We don’t have a magic money tree. And we have to be fair to everybody,” he said during an appearance on This Morning.

“A million other NHS workers have all actually come to a reasonable agreement with the Government. Every other bit of the public sector has come to a reasonable agreement. I think what we’ve done is fair, it’s reasonable, it’s been endorsed by an independent body.”

He added: “I really hope that people will get around the table and come to a sensible (agreement).”

When it was put to him that resolving the pay dispute would boost his chances in the election, Mr Sunak said: “My job is to do what’s right in the country in the long term.”

Talks between the Government and junior doctors broke down last year.

Medics on the BMA’s Junior Doctors Committee said that ministers had failed to put forward a credible offer before a pre-set deadline.

As a result, junior doctors staged two strikes, one before Christmas and another, the longest strike in NHS history, at the start of the year.

On Monday, Health Secretary Victoria Atkins announced that the British Medical Association (BMA) and health minister Andrew Stephenson are meeting this week to discuss “next steps”.

Speaking on Monday, Dr Robert Laurenson and Dr Vivek Trivedi, co-chairs of the BMA’s Junior Doctors Committee, said: “After almost three weeks of silence from the Government we could have been using to find an end to this dispute, we can confirm that following our letter requesting talks we will be meeting with health minister Andrew Stephenson later this week.

“We hope he will come with a constructive attitude toward getting a credible offer we can put to our members, as a matter of urgency, that can end this dispute once and for all.”

Meanwhile Ms Atkins said that she “genuinely” thinks that a deal can be reached with consultants in England.

Last week the consultant members of the BMA narrowly rejected the Government’s revised pay offer by 51.1%.

The deal would have seen medics get a pay rise of between 6% and 19.6%.

Consultants from the Hospital Consultants and Specialists Association (HCSA) rejected the offer earlier this month.

The NHS in England has been beset by strike action for more than a year.

Walkouts by various staff groups including doctors, nurses, paramedics and physiotherapists have led to more than 1.3 million appointments, procedures and operations being rescheduled.