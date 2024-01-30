ScotRail boosts number of body-worn cameras for staff

ScotRail is to triple the number of body-worn cameras available to its frontline staff as part of efforts to tackle anti-social behaviour on the railways.

The train operator will roll out more than 1,000 new body cameras by the end of this month, replacing the 350 currently in use.

The introduction of the new devices is part of a £1.6 million investment to tackle anti-social behaviour on the rail network.

ScotRail first introduced body-worn cameras in 2017 following a successful trial which found customers improved their behaviour when they were told that they were being recorded.

The company said that, since then, body-worn cameras have proven to be invaluable in providing evidence on incidents such as assaults on staff, with successful prosecutions resulting from their use.

David Lister, ScotRail safety, engineering and sustainability director, said: “ScotRail is committed to tackling anti-social behaviour on Scotland’s railway.

“Body-worn cameras play an important role in deterring criminal behaviour and supporting potential prosecutions.

“By increasing the number of units available to our people, it means that anyone who wants to use a body camera has the option to do so.

“Safety is our top priority and together with our Travel Safe Team, these cameras play a crucial role in ensuring a secure work environment for our customers and colleagues.”

ScotRail said other initiatives to tackle anti-social behaviour include increasing the number of frontline staff, particularly on late-night trains on key routes, and the train operator’s Travel Safe Team.

The Travel Safe Team was initially introduced in October 2021 before expanding in autumn 2022, and works closely with British Transport Police to support customers and colleagues in promoting a safe railway environment, both on trains and in stations.

Jim Gray, RMT ScotRail co-ordinator, said: “The RMT union fully supports the use of body-worn cameras to tackle anti-social behaviour.

“It’s great to see ScotRail increasing the number of units available for frontline staff to more than 1,000, meaning a camera is available for anyone who wants one.”