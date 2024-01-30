Caroline Lucas: Create ‘firewall’ between politicians and fossil fuel industry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Caroline Lucas: Create ‘firewall’ between politicians and fossil fuel industry

By Press Association
The Green Party’s Caroline Lucas has called for lobbying rules to be overhauled (Andrew Matthews/PA)
The Green Party's Caroline Lucas has called for lobbying rules to be overhauled (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Lobbying rules need to be overhauled to create a “firewall” between UK politicians and the influence of fossil fuel companies, Caroline Lucas told the Commons.

The Green Party MP said governments have for years colluded in “frankly criminal” decisions that have led to more fossil fuel extraction despite warnings from scientists about climate change.

The MP for Brighton, Pavilion warned of a “revolving door” between parliamentarians and ministers and fossil fuel companies and said the industry should be banned from donating to MPs and political parties and from paying for their events or gifts.

The Green Party MP has said that fossil fuels need to take their money out of politics (Victoria Jones/PA)

Speaking during an adjournment debate in the Commons, the former party leader said: “We have to ask ourselves the question: why this Government and other governments before them have presided over and colluded in the frankly criminal decisions that have seen yet more oil, gas and coal continue to be explored and exploited.

“And I believe that the answer to that question can be traced largely back to one consistent factor: the role of the fossil fuel industry in our politics.”

She added: “Of course lobbying happens, but I think there’s a line that gets crossed where money starts to change hands and there are perceptions – never mind what the reality is – there are perceptions certainly of members and groups potentially pursuing interests that are to their own advantage rather than to the public good.”

She said over the decades when climate scientists have been warning of the “rapidly shrinking window to avert a climate emergency” that lobbyists “have been denying the science” and then “delayed and weakened and sabotaged climate action”.

She said the money comes with “strings attached”, adding: “I think there can be no conceivable justification for allowing the fossil lobby to directly or indirectly buy favours with politicians.

“So no donating to MPs or to political parties.”

“Certainly no fossil fuel company sponsorship of political party conferences,” she added.

She said the fossil fuel industry’s “dirty fingerprints can be seen all over our politics and it’s time to clean things up”, calling for a “firewall between the industry and decision-making”.

“It is time to close the revolving doors, no side jobs, not cosy secondments, no blind trusts putting things into the name of your spouse or raking in money through shares or second jobs, and of course tougher sanctions for breaches of the rules,” she said.

Among other changes recommended, she said there should be no industry representation on Government panels, research or advisory bodies, no staff exchanges and longer periods of time between people serving in Parliament and joining fossil fuel companies.

She said: “These companies should have no place in our politics, it is undemocratic and it is deeply dangerous for climate action given their priority is putting forward policies that are actively and significantly undermining the UK’s climate commitments.”

Responding for the Government, Cabinet Office minister Alex Burghart said: “The Government’s firm belief is that lobbying activity has an important and legitimate role to play in the policy development process, so long as interactions between lobbyists and political actors are properly declared.

“We support the existing rules which apply to the lobbying industry, to Government and to Parliament, both to individual members and informal groups and APPGs (All-party parliamentary groups), and shall continue to drive forward reforms to improve transparency.

“She may disagree, but in a democratic society, public policy is best informed by engagement and political debate. Elected representatives have to meet a wide range of people, not just people they agree with. This is democratic engagement.

“Such debate should be supported by an independent free press and then at the ballot box we should trust the people.”