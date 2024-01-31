Views sought on how to future-proof climate change policies

The Scottish Government is seeking views on how to make climate change resilience policies “stand the test of time”.

A public consultation has been launched to gather views on how climate change impacts communities and businesses in Scotland.

It will also ask for views on how to protect and restore nature and improve green spaces.

The consultation focuses on the draft Scottish National Adaptation Plan 2024-29 which sets out proposals for managing the current and future impacts of climate change.

Scotland has been battered by a succession of storms this winter (PA)

Net Zero and Just Transition Secretary Mairi McAllan said the increasing frequency of extreme weather such as storms and flooding makes it essential the country adapts to protect agricultural production and supply chains for vital foods, goods and services.

The draft plan also includes the potential economic opportunities for Scotland, including the development of products which support the resilience to climate change.

Ms McAllan marked the publication of the draft plan with a visit to the Levern Water river restoration project in East Renfrewshire.

She said: “As we have seen in recent times, Scotland is not immune from the impacts of climate change – 2023 was the hottest year on record and storms have battered the country this winter, impacting families, communities and businesses.

“As highlighted in the UK Climate Change Committee’s latest assessment report, we are taking notable steps forward on adaptation policy, however planning and preparation is always better than response and recovery. The decisions we make today must stand the test of time.

Mairi McAllan said Scotland must adapt to the changing climate (PA)

“Businesses, public sector, the third sector, communities and individuals all stand to benefit from learning more about their exposure to climate change risks and, crucially, how they can respond and what support is available.

“Just like our work to reduce carbon emissions, adaptation action also needs to be grounded in fairness, equality and seizing economic opportunities.

“I urge everyone to take part in the consultation so we can build a more climate resilient Scotland for future generations.”

Nicole Paterson, chief executive of the Scottish Environment Protection Agency, said: “As Scotland’s environment protection agency, we’re on the front line of global action to tackle our climate and nature emergencies. Through innovation and collaboration, we aim to help build a stronger, fairer and more sustainable nation.

“The adaptation is crucial to future success, and with early engagement, we ensure that our decisions today pave the way for a Scotland that’s not just ready for change, but thrives in the midst of it.”

The consultation will run until April 24.