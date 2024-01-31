Up to five years in prison for self-harm threats under new Scots law

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Up to five years in prison for self-harm threats under new Scots law

By Press Association
Encouraging or assisting others to self-harm is now an offence in Scotland. (PA)
Encouraging or assisting an individual to self-harm has been criminalised in Scotland as new legislation takes effect.

Those found guilty of the crime, which can be committed online, in correspondence or publications, or in-person, can result in up to five years in prison.

The law applies regardless of whether the person goes on to harm themselves, in an attempt to make the internet safer.

It was first passed by the UK Government under the Online Safety Act 2023 and extended to the Scottish Parliament through a legislative consent motion in June.

Mental wellbeing minister Maree Todd said she hoped the law will act as a deterrent to anyone who deliberately sets out to encourage people to self-harm.

It could also add a layer of protection for those in distress and seeking help on the internet.

Ms Todd said: “We welcome this new offence which criminalises people who encourage or assist another person to serious self-harm. It will help make the internet a safer place for everyone.

“We believe this new law aligns with our ambitious approach on self-harm, which is laid out in our dedicated self-harm strategy and action plan.

“It demonstrates our ambition to improve support for people who self-harm – a critical part of which is ensuring people are protected from harmful communications.”

Neil Mathers, executive director of Samaritans Scotland, welcomed the legislation.

He added: “It is hugely important to keep people safe online and protected from dangerous content and those wishing to cause harm.

“This legislation should only apply to those who encourage self-harm in a deliberate and malicious way, and aims to deter them from targeting vulnerable people.

“The internet can provide advice, helpful information or supportive networks for people seeking help about self-harm.

“It is crucially important that people can access this support, while being kept safe from dangerous content and those wishing to cause harm.”