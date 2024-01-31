Government appoints council of business leaders to advise PM

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Government appoints council of business leaders to advise PM

By Press Association
Rishi Sunak will be meeting with the Business Council this year (House of Commons/UK Parliament/PA)
The Government has appointed a new group of chief executives to advise it as it tries to win support from business leaders ahead of a likely election this year.

The Prime Minister’s Business Council for this year follows last year’s iteration of the group, which met with the PM throughout the year.

The group includes household names such as Rolls-Royce, BT and Greggs, although the businesses in this year’s group are considerably smaller than the council was last year.

Between them the 2024 Business Council members run companies which employ more than 200,000 people across the UK.

Last year’s group employed around 330,000 people.

“Coming from a small business family, I know how integral business is to communities and the wider economy,” said Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

“Without the jobs, growth, and innovation created by UK firms, the country simply wouldn’t function.

“That’s why I’m getting businesses in for a regular update on how well we are doing in delivering for business – straight from the shop floor.”

Debbie Crosbie, chief executive of Nationwide, said: “Business and government have a common interest in strong economic growth.

“It releases investment for communities, funds improvements in public services, and inspires innovation.

“I’m delighted to work with the Prime Minister’s 2024 Business Council on new growth strategies and to keep the UK competitive.”

ScottishPower chief executive Keith Anderson said: “The Prime Minister has set out clear ambitions to significantly speed up investments in the critical infrastructure we need to deliver energy security and decarbonisation.

“From clean homegrown energy to modern electricity networks, ScottishPower has a £12 billion plan to invest at record levels to help make these ambitions a reality – creating the conditions for wider economic growth in the UK and unlocking skills and capabilities right across the domestic supply chain and in communities throughout the whole country.”