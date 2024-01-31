Jenrick calls on Sunak to cut stamp duty

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Jenrick calls on Sunak to cut stamp duty

By Press Association
Robert Jenrick has called on Rishi Sunak to cut stamp duty to provide a ‘boost’ to housebuilding (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Robert Jenrick has called on Rishi Sunak to cut stamp duty to provide a ‘boost’ to housebuilding (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Conservative former minister Robert Jenrick has called on Rishi Sunak to cut stamp duty to provide a “boost” to housebuilding.

The Prime Minister said tax decisions are for the Chancellor Jeremy Hunt and insisted the Government has delivered an increase in housebuilding.

The exchange took place in the House of Commons during Prime Minister’s Questions.

Prime Minister’s Questions
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaks during Prime Minister’s Questions (House of Commons/UK Parliament/PA)

Mr Sunak used the session to attempt to draw a distinction between his stated ambition to reduce the tax burden and a Labour position he described as “confused” on the issue.

Mr Jenrick told the Commons: “A first responsibility for Government is to fix the housing crisis that young people didn’t cause.”

He said the Conservative Party had “dragged housebuilding” to the “highest levels since 1987” and said Labour “left it at its lowest level since the 1920s”.

But he said: “Housebuilding is weakening. We need to do more. Will (the Prime Minister) consider using the budget to do as he and I did together during the pandemic and cut stamp duty to boost housing starts, to reignite the economy and to support thousands of businesses across our country?”

Mr Sunak responded: “Since 2010 we have delivered two and a half million additional homes, on track to deliver a million just in this Parliament and help over 850,000 families into homeownership through schemes such as help-to-buy and right-to-buy.

“Obviously, tax decisions are a matter for the Chancellor. But I would point out that our existing stamp duty relief for first-time buyers ensures the vast majority of first-time buyers in our country pay absolutely no stamp duty.”

Resolution Foundation conference – London
The Chancellor is understood to have warned the Cabinet that opportunities for tax cuts in the Budget are likely to be smaller than they were in the autumn statement (Maja Smiejkowska/PA)

On Tuesday, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) warned further tax cuts could risk the Government’s ability to invest in the NHS and other vital services.

The Chancellor is understood to have warned the Cabinet that opportunities for tax cuts in the Budget are likely to be smaller than they were in the autumn statement, in part owing to “major structural weaknesses” in the UK economy linked to low productivity.

Last week, Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) director Paul Johnson said those looking to form the next government should be “honest” about trade-offs and “if they are promising tax cuts, let’s hear where the spending cuts will fall”.

The Stamp Duty Land Tax applies to people who buy a property over a certain price in England and Northern Ireland.