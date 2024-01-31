Sandeel fishing to be banned in Scottish waters

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Sandeel fishing to be banned in Scottish waters

By Press Association
Sandeels are a food source for many species (Stockex/Alamy/PA)
Sandeels are a food source for many species (Stockex/Alamy/PA)

Conservationists have welcomed the news that sandeel fishing is to be banned in Scottish waters.

The Scottish Government said the ban will come in ahead of the 2024 fishery season, subject to parliamentary approval.

RSPB Scotland said that ending industrial sandeel fishing is the “single greatest action” that can currently be taken to support the most vulnerable seabirds.

Sandeels are an important food source for many species, including marine mammals, seabirds and predatory fish, and support the long-term sustainability and resilience of the marine ecosystem.

The Scottish Government said that commercial fishing for sandeels is currently carried out entirely by European vessels.

In recognition of the importance of the species to marine biodiversity, no fishing quota has been allocated to UK vessels since 2021.

Rural Affairs, Land Reform and Islands Secretary Mairi Gougeon said: “Sandeel are a vital part of our marine ecosystem and a critical component of the food chain in the North Atlantic.

“It is critical that we manage our marine environment in such a way as to ensure its sustainable use, protecting biodiversity and ensuring healthy functioning ecosystems.

“Prohibiting all vessels from fishing for sandeel in Scottish waters will help provide long-term sustainability and benefits not just for sandeel but also for seabirds, marine mammals and other fish species.

“This decision reflects overwhelming support for our proposals, the scientific evidence base and our longstanding position not to support fishing for sandeel as set out in Scotland’s Future Fisheries Management Strategy.”

The UK Government on Wednesday announced it has decided to prohibit the fishing of sandeels within English waters of Area 4 of the North Sea.

The measure will apply to all vessels of any nationality, and will be effective from March 26 2024, before the start of the next sandeel fishing season.

RSPB Scotland director Anne McCall welcomed the news.

She said: “We are delighted that the Scottish Government have today announced a closure of all Scottish waters to industrial sandeel fishing.

“This coincides with a similar announcement for English waters of the North Sea from the UK Government.

“We commend the leadership shown by both Scottish and UK governments to take action to protect our beleaguered and precious seabirds on this issue and thank the tens of thousands of RSPB supporters who added their voice to our calls to enact these closures.

“With over 70% of Scottish seabird populations in decline, ending industrial sandeel fishing is the single greatest action that can be taken to support our most vulnerable seabirds right now.

“It will build their resilience in the face of avian flu and the multitude of other human-made pressures they face, such as climate change and offshore developments.

“Sandeels are a key food source for seabirds and other marine wildlife but have been adversely affected by both climate change and unsustainable fishing, so this is a very positive and welcome measure for the overall health of our seas.”