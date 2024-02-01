Small business council will give firms ‘voice at the table’, Badenoch says

The Government has announced the formation of a Small Business Council and an update of the Help to Grow website to help small firms access the resources they need to expand.

Rishi Sunak will on Thursday host small business leaders in Downing Street to discuss how to launch and scale up companies in the UK.

Business and Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch said the new council, which will bring together small and medium enterprise (SME) chiefs across the country from next month, will mean their voices are represented within Government.

The updated Help to Grow site will help entrepreneurs find what funding is available and provide webinars and guides on setting up a business for the first time, according to the Department for Business and Trade.

Support includes the Help to Grow management courses announced in the Chancellor’s autumn statement, which go live on Thursday.

Ms Badenoch said: “Small businesses are the lifeblood of our local communities and drive the UK’s economy, supporting jobs and wages across the country.

“This new council will mean SMEs have a clear voice at the table and we can deliver on the key needs for business.

“We are taking action to ensure that they have the support, tools and guidance they need to thrive – because when small businesses succeed, the UK succeeds.”

Mr Sunak’s panel discussion, which will include sportswear firm Castore’s co-founder Tom Beahon, Olio food-sharing app boss Tessa Clarke, and Arcade Media entertainment company co-founder Jordan Schwarzenberger, comes on the day Sir Keir Starmer launches Labour’s plan for business at an event with hundreds of senior executives in London.

The Government on Wednesday appointed a new group of chief executives to advise it as it tries to win support from business leaders ahead of an election expected later this year.

The Prime Minister’s Business Council follows last year’s iteration of the group, which met him throughout the year, and includes household names such as Rolls-Royce, BT and Greggs.