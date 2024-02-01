Former prime minister Tony Blair to publish guide to political leadership

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lifestyle

Former prime minister Tony Blair to publish guide to political leadership

By Press Association
Sir Tony Blair (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Sir Tony Blair (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Sir Tony Blair has written a guide to political leadership “for the busy, aspiring leader”, to be published later this year.

The former prime minister uses examples from political systems around the world for a manual that he would have wanted in 1997 when New Labour swept to power, according to publisher Hutchinson Heinemann.

The book shares insights from his personal experience and from observing other world leaders at first hand, while he was in office and since leaving Downing Street.

General Election 1997
Tony Blair and his wife Cherie enter Downing Street in 1997 (Fiona Hanson/PA)

Sir Tony said: “Governing a country is in one sense a little like being the national football coach of a football-crazy nation.

“Everyone has an opinion. Everyone thinks they can do it and do it better than you.

“The role of leader is a privilege, of course, but a privilege that is painful. The most painful part? To get things done.

“You arrive in power as the great persuader. You govern as the CEO. Persuasion is about talking. Governing is about doing.

“The good news is that there is a wealth of experience and examples, good and bad, to follow or to learn from.

“This book is not an academic work or designed to be comprehensive. It’s a short guide to governing for the busy, aspiring leader.”

Hutchinson Heinemann will publish the book in physical, ebook and audio editions in the UK in September.