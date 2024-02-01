Yousaf chairs cross-party talks on action towards net zero

Scotland’s First Minister is meeting party leaders from across the political divide to encourage “bold action” on climate ambitions.

Humza Yousaf is chairing a cross-party discussion on Thursday on the country’s aim to reach net zero by 2045.

Scottish party leaders will discuss that goal, and the interim targets of 75% by 2030 and 90% by 2040.

The Scottish Parliament passed the targets in the Climate Change (Emissions Reductions Targets) Act 2019, which upgraded 2009 legislation.

The First Minister will urge his opponents to promote behaviour change across society.

Humza Yousaf will meet the other party leaders to discuss Scotland’s climate targets (PA)

Speaking ahead of the meeting, Mr Yousaf said: “Tackling the climate and nature crises is the collective fight of our lifetime, with implications for generations to come.

“The discussions will focus both on the challenges and opportunities we face in reaching net zero. We collectively made a commitment to deliver on net zero when Parliament backed the Act on a cross-party basis.

“There must be recognition from across the political divide that we require bold actions to tackle the scale of the climate crisis, and meet our ambitions on net zero.”

He said the Scottish Government is also developing the first set of just transition plans which will outline how the changes will impact different parts of society.

Mr Yousaf added: “We will continue to implement net zero policies and deliver funding to where it is needed the most – with the highest impact.

“From today’s meeting, I am hopeful that we can continue to work together to implement net zero policies – thereby helping to create a better and more sustainable planet for us all.”