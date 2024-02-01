D-Day veteran celebrates 100th birthday in style

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
D-Day veteran celebrates 100th birthday in style

By Press Association
D-Day veteran Lieutenant Richard Willis RN, an acclaimed artist, with a self-portrait (Lord-Lieutenant of Somerset/PA)
A veteran of the D-Day landings has celebrated his 100th birthday – with a top secret surprise.

Lieutenant Richard Willis RN was the second in command on a landing craft tasked with taking US tanks and troops to Utah beach in Normandy as part of Operation Overlord in June 1944.

He was wounded in the leg by shrapnel during the attack and many years later was awarded the Legion d’Honneur by the French government.

D-Day veteran Lieutenant Richard Willis RN is presented with a D-Day chart of the Utah beach landings to mark his 100th birthday (Lord-Lieutenant of Somerset/PA)
His centenary was celebrated at Nynehead Court Care Home, near Wellington, Somerset, where he now lives.

Lt Willis, who was joined by his family for the surprise, said: “I’m not sure what I’ve done to deserve this.

“I was just there. But D-Day was an experience I will never forget.”

The Vice-Lieutenant of Somerset, Ted Allen, was there to thank Lt Willis on behalf of the King for his war service.

“It’s an honour for me to be here today to celebrate the milestone birthday of a remarkable man,” Mr Allen said.

“The country owes all our veterans an enormous debt of gratitude and it was a joy for me to be able to express that gratitude on behalf of His Majesty.”

The Lieutenancy organised for the veteran to be presented with a D-Day chart of the Utah beach landings, prepared by the UK Hydrographic Office and held in its archives in Taunton.

Lieutenant Richard Willis RN was second in command of his landing craft on D-Day (Lord-Lieutenant of Somerset/PA)
The chart – once labelled Top Secret – was inscribed: “Presented to Lt Richard Willis… on the occasion of his 100th birthday. With the thanks and admiration of the Lord-Lieutenant and the people of Somerset.”

It was presented by Rear Admiral Peter Sparkes, chief executive of the UK Hydrographic Office, who said: “Landings on to opposed beaches are amongst the most dangerous combat experiences in any conflict.

“The fact that D-Day landings were successful changed the course of the Second World War.

“The sacrifices made in those days should never be forgotten. To honour one of our local veterans in this way is really the least we could do.”

Two other former senior military officers – Rear Admiral Ian Moncrieff and Brigadier Richard Toomey, both Deputy Lieutenants in Somerset – were also present at the birthday celebrations.

Lieutenant Richard Willis RN was wounded on D-Day (Lord-Lieutenant of Somerset/PA)
After leaving the Royal Navy, Lt Willis became a professional artist and his work – particularly in maritime art – achieved high acclaim.

Much of his work was influenced by his wartime experiences and he was the youngest ever exhibitor at the Royal Academy of Arts in 1942.