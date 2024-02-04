Ai Weiwei: Censorship in West ‘exactly the same’ as in Mao Zedong’s China

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Ai Weiwei: Censorship in West ‘exactly the same’ as in Mao Zedong’s China

By Press Association
Ai Weiwei joins a protest supporting Julian Assange, as the artist speaks out on censorship (James Manning/PA Wire)
Ai Weiwei joins a protest supporting Julian Assange, as the artist speaks out on censorship (James Manning/PA Wire)

Political censorship in the West today is “exactly the same” as it was in China under leader Mao Zedong, artist Ai Weiwei has said.

The 66-year-old told Sky’s Sunday Morning With Trevor Phillips that “society becomes so timid, to really avoid any kind of questioning or argument”.

He was responding to a question about the cancellation of his exhibition by the Lisson Gallery in London in November following social media posts regarding the Israel-Gaza conflict.

“I grew up within this heavy political censorship,” Weiwei said, referring to the exile of his own family when he was one year old.

“I realise now, today in the West, you are doing exactly the same,” the activist and documentarian added.

Ai Weiwei interview on censorship
Ai Weiwei at his Making Sense exhibition at the Design Museum in London (James Manning/PA Wire)

Criticising the suspension of two New York University professors for comments related to Gaza, Weiwei said: “This is really like a cultural revolution, which is really trying to destroy anybody who have different attitudes, not even a clear opinion.

“So I think that this is such a pity, that it happened in the West, so broadly in universities, in media, in every location.

“In universities or political sector – everywhere – you cannot talk about the truth.”

Weiwei’s art often addresses political issues in China and the artist has a history of openly criticising the Beijing government’s stance on human rights and democracy.

Ai Weiwei interview on censorship
Ai Weiwei at Speaker’s Corner in London in a show of support for Chinese protesters (Lucy North/PA Wire)

When asked whether he believed Western artists were doing enough to defend freedom of expression, Weiwei said they had been “corrupted by capitalism”.

“They are just seeking money and also to be famous,” he added.

In 2011, the artist was arrested at Beijing Capital International Airport and detained for 81 days. He left China in 2015 and has not returned since.

Weiwei said he “never regrets” speaking out.

He said: “I’m defending a value which would profit and benefit everybody.”

“My little experience does not really matter, but rather I somewhat have to speak out,” Weiwei added.

“An artist has the responsibility to do that.”

Weiwei’s graphic memoir, Zodiac, was published by Penguin Random House at the end of January.