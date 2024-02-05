Call for insurance tax cut and flood defence investment boost to help households

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Call for insurance tax cut and flood defence investment boost to help households

By Press Association
Homeowners struggling to obtain flood cover can use a flood insurance directory (Ben Birchall/PA)
The Government should cut a tax that adds to the cost of insurance policies and boost investment in flood defences in the spring Budget, to ease the impact of the cost-of-living crisis and protect households, brokers have urged.

The British Insurance Brokers’ Association (Biba) said the measures it is calling for could “make a difference” to people as they struggle with the cost of living.

It has called for a cut to the headline rate of insurance premium tax (IPT) from 12% to 10%.

Biba also said multi-occupancy residential buildings which require cladding remediation should be exempt from IPT.

IPT is a tax on general insurance premiums. It is levied on insurers but the costs are passed on to consumers, through what they pay in their premiums.

The Association of British Insurers (ABI) recently estimated that IPT adds £67 to the average motor premium.

The average premium paid for private motor insurance was £627 in the final quarter of 2023, according to the ABI’s figures, with rising repair costs, including labour and energy bills, having put an upward pressure on prices.

A higher 20% rate of IPT applies to travel insurance, but Biba called for IPT on travel cover to be brought in line with the standard rate.

Graeme Trudgill, Biba’s chief executive, said: “We know individuals are struggling due to the cost of living, and this sits at the heart of our calls to action in our latest manifesto and our Budget submission.

“Recently there have been multiple stories about individuals cutting back on their insurance cover levels, or in extreme cases, cancelling cover entirely and we believe that these measures will make a difference.”

To help households in flood-affected properties, Biba said flood resilience materials should be exempt from VAT and a proportion of IPT receipts should be ring-fenced to specifically fund flood defence investments.

Motor insurance certificate with car key
The average premium paid for private motor insurance was £627 in the final quarter of 2023, according to ABI figures (Alamy/PA)

Mr Trudgill added: “2024 marks the start of the election year, and at a time when political parties are trying to appeal to the country for support, they need to consider the realities people are experiencing. Particularly when their key economic targets include growth and economic security.

“We believe the measures we have set out would help increase the attractiveness of insurance; deliver cost savings for individuals; and improve wider resilience against flooding.

“Ultimately, insurance brokers always have customer protection at the heart of what they do, and we believe the upcoming spring Budget is a great opportunity for the Government to act on this at a national level.”

The spring Budget will be held on March 6.

Homeowners struggling to obtain flood cover can use a flood insurance directory. The directory, a collaboration between Biba, the ABI and the Flood Re scheme lists specialist flood insurance providers.