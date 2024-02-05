Sunak criticised over ‘depraved’ Rwanda bet with Piers Morgan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Sunak criticised over ‘depraved’ Rwanda bet with Piers Morgan

By Press Association
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has been criticised (Ian Forsyth/PA)
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has been criticised (Ian Forsyth/PA)

Rishi Sunak has been criticised for a “depraved” bet with broadcaster Piers Morgan over whether flights will take off to Rwanda.

The TalkTV presenter offered the Prime Minister a £1,000 bet that ministers would not be able to send asylum seekers to Rwanda – Mr Sunak shook hands with Mr Morgan and appeared to accept the wager.

“I’ll bet you £1,000 to a refugee charity you don’t get anybody on those planes before the election,” Mr Morgan told the prime minister.

Mr Sunak has made the Rwanda plan central to his promise to “stop the boats” and curb migrant crossings in the Channel.

But time is running out for Mr Sunak to get flights in the air, with the House of Lords able to significantly stall his Rwanda legislation and jeopardise an ambition to have removal flights leaving by the spring.

Sunday Morning
Piers Morgan offered to bet £1,000 to a refugee charity that flights would not take off to Rwanda (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The Prime Minister was immediately criticised by opposition parties, with the SNP reporting Mr Sunak to his own independent adviser on ministers’ interests and the Cabinet Secretary over what the party said was a potential breach of the ministerial code.

In a letter to Sir Laurie Magnus and Simon Case, SNP Cabinet Office spokesperson Kirsty Blackman said the bet “falls below the high standards people should expect of those in public life” and may breach ministerial code rules on avoiding conflicts with private interests as well as the Nolan Principles of Public Life.

The SNP’s Westminster leader Stephen Flynn, in a post on X, formerly Twitter, said: “The lives of some of the most vulnerable people on the planet reduced to a crude bet. It’s just a game to these people. Depraved.”

Labour’s Jonathan Ashworth said: “Not a lot of people facing rising mortgages, bills and food prices are casually dropping £1,000 bets.

“It just shows that Rishi Sunak is totally out of touch with working people.”

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “I think what the Prime Minister’s saying, and obviously what is clear coming through from that interview, is the Prime Minister’s absolute confidence that we’ll get flights off the ground.”

The official pointed to the timetable previously set out by Mr Sunak, which is “by the spring”.

The spokesman batted off questions on whether Mr Sunak is setting a good example when the Government is taking a hard line on gambling.

“I think he’s focused on doing what is needed to deliver on the priorities for the British people,” he said.